Bryce James' teammate Bryce Cofield shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, which attracted a reaction from the Combs twins, fellow high school hoopers and some fans.

The post was a carousel of four images featuring the Sierra Canyon star in training, during games and in the changing room.

In two of the pictures, he was sitting down with his jersey covering his face. The post also had a caption that read:

"Bryce's story 🖤"

In reaction to the post, the Combs twins, who are also enrolled at Sierra Canyon and are cheerleaders for the Trailblazers, commented:

"🫣🫣," to which Cofield responded with the 🖤 emoji.

A number of high school hoopers also reacted with motivational and encouraging comments:

"Let's get it done 12 💙." Fellow Sierra Canyon star Galvin Hightower wrote.

"Story not done yet big bro 🤞🏽🤞🏽." Trinity Kwizera wrote.

"Keep going twin," Emmitt Claiborne said.

"Aint even seen the best yet," Bryce's brother and William & Mary Tribe Forward Corey Cofield wrote.

"Keep going 12. Yo, it's your time💚." Another fellow Sierra Canyon star, Kenzo Hounsou, wrote.

Some fans also got in on the action, adding a couple of encouraging comments:

"It's a legendary one…. You still writing 💪🏾." One fan said.

"Tuff dawg 🥷." Another said.

The Combs Twins share their reaction to Bryce James' teammate Bryce Cofield's social media post. (Image via Instagram @brycecofield_)

Bryce Cofield and Sierra Canyon faced a 60–55 loss against St. John Bosco on Tuesday. The Trailblazers are on a 22-6 record this season and will be hoping to improve it when they face Roosevelt in their next game on Friday.

"We had no experience before": The Combs Twins on being cheerleaders with the Trailblazers

Being cheerleaders, the Combs twins are a regular fixture at Sierra Canyon games and are now quite famous for that, especially with their presence on social media.

Speaking on their cheerleading journey in an interview with "Rolling Out" in 2022, Jessie Combs said they had no prior experience in cheerleading but ventured into it because they thought it was fun:

"We had no experience before. I just wanted to try it because it was fun. Before this year, when I was in middle school here at Sierra, I saw the other cheerleaders cheering and it looked so much fun, I wanted to try it."

Despite the controversies surrounding their father, Sean "Diddy" Combs, the twins have remained upbeat, showing a cheerful presence at games and in public.

