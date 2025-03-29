"The confirming commitment trend is so wack": Fans react as four-star RB dismisses flip rumor from Dan Lanning's Oregon

Four-star running back Tradarian Ball is among the most promising prospects in Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class. The Texas High School (Texas) standout has been committed to the Ducks since July 27, when he chose Dan Lanning’s program over Texas, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

On Thursday, Ball officially shut down his recruitment, confirming that he will not visit other schools.

“903➡️541 recruitment officially over #SCODUCKS🦆," Ball told On3's Hayes Fawcett after reaffirming his commitment.

Oregon originally extended an offer to Ball on Feb. 24, 2023, and Lanning’s staff remained persistent in their pursuit until he committed. While Miami generated the most buzz outside of Oregon, the Ducks ultimately won him over.

Meanwhile, some fans reacted to the trend of recruits "shutting down" their recruitment post-commitment, pointing out how commitments have become more fluid.

"the confirming commitment trend is so wack. commitments have been so devalued as of late. congrats to Tradarian and Oregon, but this should’ve been locked down as soon as he committed," a fan wrote.

"Your recruitment should be shut down when you COMMIT somewhere🤷‍♂️," one wrote.

Ball, listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, is a dynamic running back known for his pass-catching ability. As a junior in the 2024 season, he rushed for 777 yards and 14 touchdowns while also excelling as a receiver, recording 44 catches for 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Many Oregon fans welcomed the news of his reaffirmed commitment.

"This guy will fit in perfectly. Especially with how good his hands are!" one wrote.

"Thats bc he the goat," one wrote.

"Locked in with the big ten champions 🦆📈," one wrote.

Oregon has built a strong running back group, adding Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes from the portal while bringing back Noah Whittington for another season. Ball is expected to increase competition in the Ducks' backfield when he arrives in 2026.

Oregon commit Tradarian Ball becomes second player to shut down his commitment

Tradarian Ball joins five-star tight end Kendre Harrison as another key member of Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class who has decided to shut down his recruitment. Both Harrison and Ball are among the top prospects in Oregon’s 2026 class, making their commitments a big boost for the Ducks, especially after recent decommitments.

Oregon has lost several notable players from the class, including four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, four-star offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.

Despite these losses, Dan Lanning and his staff still have plenty of time to strengthen the 2026 class, and one of their top priorities remains securing the nation’s No. 1 quarterback, Jared Curtis. The signal-caller is set to choose between Oregon and Kirby Smart’s Georgia on May 5.

