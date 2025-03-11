“The culture & resources available to athletes make OU a contender": Four-star WR amazed by Brent Venables' Oklahoma after weekend visit

Four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit is one of the highly regarded receiver prospects in Naples and Florida. The First Baptist Academy standout made his first visit to Oklahoma last weekend and told On3’s Chad Simmons that Brent Venables’ program left a strong impression.

“The culture and the resources available to the athletes make OU a contender," Petit said on Sunday.

Petit wrapped up the 2024 season with 50 passes for 777 yards and 12 touchdowns. While the school has produced talented receivers, he believes recruits from Naples don’t always get the recognition they deserve.

"People think that we don't play enough competition and all the things like that," Petit said in September, via Naples News. "But like, if you see the guys that we've had and what they put up and the college they're going to I feel like we've been doing well for where we're at."

Programs such as Florida, Texas A&M, Kansas, Miami, Kansas State and Missouri have been recruiting Petit. During the 2024 season, he attended Texas A&M’s game against Florida on Sept. 14, UCF’s matchup with Colorado on Sept. 28 and Texas A&M’s game against Texas on Nov. 30.

Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is leading the charge in Petit’s recruitment. On3 has given the school a 6.5% chance of securing his commitment. The Sooners will be looking to secure another visit from Petit to strengthen their position.

What potential may Jayden Petit bring to Oklahoma?

Jayden Petit is the No. 32 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 27 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. College coaches are impressed with his phenomenal abilities.

“They like my yards after the catch and my big plays,” Petit said in December, via SI. “They tell me that I will fit in their system, and they tell me how they need guys like me.”

Petit can be a big addition to Oklahoma's 2026 class, which ranks No. 19 in the nation and No. 9 in the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners have four committed players, including four-star wide receiver prospect Daniel Odom.

