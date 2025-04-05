"The disrespect is real": Hoops fans react to draft analyst's way too early NBA draft projections ft. AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament, Cameron Boozer and more

The 2026 NBA Draft promises to be generational, and fans got an early glimpse of the future as the 2025 McDonald’s All-American class took over Brooklyn, first at HSS Training Center, and then at the iconic Barclays Center.

Ad

This year’s McDonald’s All-American Games gave scouts, fans and NBA hopefuls the chance to evaluate elite talents such as AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and many more.

The consensus top three of Dybantsa, Boozer and Peterson are already tantalizing NBA franchises dreaming of landing a future cornerstone.

ESPN’s Paul Biancardi stirred conversation by sharing his list of top NBA prospects from the McDonald's All-American Games on X. His list notably featured:

Ad

Trending

Cameron Boozer (Duke commit)

(Duke commit) Darryn Peterson (Kansas)

(Kansas) AJ Dybantsa (BYU)

(BYU) Nate Ament

Alijah Arenas (USC)

Expand Tweet

Ad

But not everyone was pleased with Biancardi’s rankings. Fans quickly took to the replies, voicing their frustration and pointing out who they felt was missing from the conversation.

“So where does Mike Brown Jr and Koa Peat fit on this list? The disrespect is real,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“This is why @DraftExpress is way more credible than you,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Tounde Yessoufou jumped out to me the most, that kid is explosive!” a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“Of course Paul. You don’t like Mikel because he’s committed to Louisville. You’re a joke,” one fan said.

“Not having Koa on here is criminal, Paul,” another fan said.

“Meleek Thomas? Yeah Paul, fries, bag,” a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clearly, the early projections sparked some heated debates, and as always, hoops fans aren't shy about voicing their opinions.

Duke commit Cameron Boozer drops 25 points in Chipotle Nationals showcase

Fresh off co-MVP honors at the McDonald's All-American Game, Cameron Boozer kept the momentum rolling at the Chipotle Nationals on Thursday.

The Duke-bound five-star forward showcased his skills and talent by holding a 16-point, 12-rebound outing at McDonald's with a monster 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Columbus High School in their quarterfinal matchup against Wasatch Academy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boozer played a huge role in helping Columbus enter the tournament as the No. 1 ranked team. The versatile star is currently the No. 3 overall recruit in the 247Sports Class of 2025 rankings.

With his polished skill set, size, and production on the biggest stages, Boozer is considered a genuine candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft — a future star continuing to rise before our eyes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nukul Nukul is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication and over four years of experience in the field.



Nukul takes pride in connecting current events, trends, or developments with the history that shaped them and when not working, likes playing sports, reading books and listening to rock music Know More