"The Ducks have the momentum": Dan Lanning's Oregon reportedly trending for No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania

Four-star safety Joey O’Brien is emerging as a top target for Oregon. The standout from La Salle College in Pennsylvania was long considered a Notre Dame lean, but On3’s Steve Wiltfong gave the nod in Dan Lanning's program's favor on Tuesday.

Ad

"I talked to Joey O'Brien earlier this afternoon about his visit to Oregon and kind of similar to a trip to Notre Dame earlier and a trip to Penn State," Wiltfong said. "He says the Ducks have the momentum."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

O'Brien is the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 5 safety in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. La Salle College recently saw alum Abdul Carter drafted at No. 3 by the New York Giants on April 24. Many analysts believe O’Brien could also be a future NFL first-round pick.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect is a versatile athlete who excels on both sides of the ball. While projected as a defensive back at the college level, he dominated as a wide receiver in high school and on the seven-on-seven circuit.

Ad

O'Brien's ability to impact the game on offense and defense makes him a highly valuable recruit. However, Oregon is primarily targeting him for the defensive side, as shown by the significant time he spent with the Ducks’ defensive coaches during his visit in April.

Joey O'Brien is set to officially visit Oregon in June

Joey O'Brien is looking forward to taking an official visit to Oregon on June 6.

Ad

"He (O'Brien) loved being around Tosh Lupo and coach (Chris) Hampton," On3's Steve Wiltfong said on Tuesday. "The facilities, the program, the trajectory. So we'll see, man. He's at Penn State this weekend for his official visit. He'll get back to Notre Dame. But Oregon is in the middle of that one for Joey O'Brien."

Ad

O’Brien is planning to commit sometime after his official visits and before the start of his senior season. He recently revealed the criteria for his commitment.

“Development. I want to go to a winning team," O'Brien said on April 9, via Irish Sports Daily. "And then, just the relationship with the coaches.”

If O'Brien commits to Oregon's 2026 class, he will join four-star prospect Xavier Lherisse in the safety room. The Ducks have eight committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 5 in the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More