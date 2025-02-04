"The Eli hate be real": Hoops fans react to top 10 high school basketball point guard rankings ft. Cayden Boozer and Darius Acuff 

On Saturday, 247Sports posted its top 10 high school basketball point guard rankings in the 2025 class on Instagram. The list featured Arkansas signee Darius Acuff ranked at the first spot, Duke signee Cayden Boozer ranked at the fourth spot, and South Carolina signee Eli Ellis taking up the 10th spot.

When it comes to rankings, hoops fans often have different opinions. The top 10 high school basketball point guard rankings by 247Sports were no exception, as fans took to the comments section to emphasize Eli Ellis was ranked too low.

Hoops fans react to Top 10 high school basketball point guard rankings ft. Cayden Boozer and Darius Acuff

"The Eli hate be real," a fan wrote.

"I agree that Acuff should be at no. 1, but there ain't no way Cayden is 4th and Ellis is 10th??? Gotta be a joke. Booze should be 2nd and Eli is easily top 5, if not top 3. Who made this list lol," a fan wrote.

"Elit 10 spots too low," one wrote.

"Eli should at least be 6," one wrote.

Hoops fans react to Top 10 high school basketball point guard rankings ft. Cayden Boozer and Darius Acuff

"It's the rankings ... People fail to understand that there'll be some controversial opinions. However, I trust the experts because it's their profession! You talk about pushing some players up, but that'd mean other players will go down the rankings too! Of course there's gonna be some arguments here, but I believe the players are ranked at the appropriate spot," one wrote.

"Darius should flip to Michigan. Arkansas is mid, coach Cal washed," another fan wrote.

"Acuff will flip to Michigan," a fan wrote.

Boozer Twins' Columbus retains top spot in high school basketball rankings

The Columbus Explorers retained the top spot in ESPN's top 25 high school basketball rankings. Furthermore, Montverde jumped four spots from sixth to sit at the second spot in the rankings published on Tuesday.

Columbus, Montverde, Gonzaga, Brewster Academy and IMG Academy held the top five positions.

The Boozer Twins signed for their father's alma mater, the Duke Blue Devils, after considering offers from Florida, Kentucky and Miami.

Next season, they will join Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia on Jon Scheyer's team.

