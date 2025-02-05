"The G.O.A.T.": Hoops fans react to Caitlin Clark's outrageous scoring clip from high school

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is not just a college basketball legend but a high school basketball legend as well. In one of her most legendary performances, she dropped 60 points for Dowling Catholic High School when she was still a junior in 2019. This included 13 3-point shots.

Her performance broke Iowa's state record for most 3-pointers made in a single game.

This legendary performance also had fans talking, with most of them praising the soon-to-be Iowa stalwart.

"The G.O.A.T. 🔥🔥," one commenter said.

"My best is out there playing & having a BLAST !!! Looks fantastic out there COACH !!! She is the driller !!" another commenter added.

"Still can’t believe they thought there real competition for ROTY lol," another person commented.

However, there were still a few criticisms, as well as a few speculations of what could have been if she had ever decided to choose another school.

"Thank God, Geno decided this little girl from Iowa wasn’t worth his time to properly scout! He’d have ruined her at UConn for sure 😂," one commenter pointed out.

"Nothing recent? It was high school. Most of the players suck. She was just out of her league. Let me see her drop 60 in the W." one critic said.

"Seems crazy she couldn't win a state title playing like this." another commenter pointed out.

Hoops fans react to Caitlin Clark dropping 60 as a high school junior playing for Dowling Catholic (Source: Instagram/ sportscenternext)

Despite scoring success, Caitlin Clark could never win a state title

While Caitlin Clark is a scoring machine, the Iowa native neither won a state championship in her high school career nor the NCAA national championship game despite making the finals twice in a row.

In her junior year of high school, the season where she dropped 60 points in one game, she helped Dowling Catholic to a 17-8 record but only made the semi-finals. During her senior year of high school, she led Dowling Catholic to the final but was upset by Sioux City East High School.

She was rated a five-star and ranked No. 4 overall, though she chose to remain home and signed with Iowa despite her family wanting her to play for Notre Dame because she made a verbal commitment to the school.

