"The history speaks for itself": Sherrone Moore led Michigan’s ‘DLU’ reputation resonates with four-star 2026 class DL target

Four-star defensive lineman Brian Harris earlier committed to Maryland in August but backed off his pledge in February. Since then, the Mandarin High School (Florida) standout has been a key priority for Michigan in the 2026 class and got his first look at Sherrone Moore's program this weekend.

"They call it DLU," Harris told On3. "That’s what they said out there. The history speaks for itself.”

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect possesses the size and athleticism to excel at the next level, whether as a defensive tackle or edge rusher. During his junior season in 2024, he recorded 32 tackles (including 10 for a loss), seven sacks, nine quarterback hurries, seven pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

Michigan couldn't miss an elite defensive prospect like Harris. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito extended an offer to him on March 11.

"I was really excited to get the offer from Michigan," Harris told The Michigan Insider following the offer. "It's a huge program with a lot of history, and I'm grateful for the opportunity. The coaches told me they like my versatility and how aggressive I play, and they see me fitting into their defensive scheme well."

Harris is the No. 75 recruit in Florida and the No. 50 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Brian Harris has a strong connection in Michigan

Michigan has a personal connection for Brian Harris, with his high school teammate and four-star cornerback Brody Jennings, committed to the Wolverines in the 2026 class.

“Having my teammate Brody commit there only reinforces that feeling,” Harris told The Michigan Insider. “Knowing that someone I trust is choosing Michigan gives me even more confidence that it’s the right place for me to grow as a player.”

Harris has scheduled official trips to Stanford on May 30, West Virginia on June 6, NC State on June 13 and South Carolina on June 20. Michigan hasn't yet secured a date for an official visit, but Harris remains high on the program.

"Right now, I'm just taking everything in and keeping my recruitment open, but Michigan is definitely a school I'll be looking into more," he added.

If Brian Harris commits to Michigan, he will be the first defensive lineman in the 2026 class. Besides Jennings, the Wolverines have two other committed players in the cycle and rank No. 37 in the nation.

