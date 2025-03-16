The James era at Sierra Canyon High School comes to an end with LeBron’s younger son Bryce James’ CIF State title victory 

Bryce James, the youngest son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, concluded his high school career at Sierra Canyon after winning the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships.

This marked the end of the James era at the Trailblazers, as his elder brother Bronny James — now a Los Angeles Lakers guard — graduated from the same school in 2023 before playing for the USC Trojans. The official Instagram page of Sierra Canyon Athletics shared an image of their championship team:

"STATE CHAMPS!🏀💙🏆 #SCBoysBasketball #SCAthletics #WeAreSC," the post was captioned.

The Trailblazers sealed a 58-53 victory over Lincoln in the State Finals match on Friday to win the championship and James took to Instagram to share a picture of the trophy with a five-word reaction:

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares a heartfelt statement as he concludes his high school career on a high note (Image: IG/Bryce James).

"Best way to go out," James captioned his story.

The famous basketball page Overtime also shared some highlights where the young James was seen blocking a shot and displaying impressive footwork to convert the layup:

"Bryce ends his high school career a State Champion 🫡 Congrats fam @_justbryce (via @photowkb, @mm.motions2)," the caption of the post read.

The post was later reshared by his father, LeBron James, on his IG story:

LeBron James congratulates his son for winning the State Championship (Image: IG/ LeBron James)

"YESSIR!!!! So proud of you and CONGRATULATIONS @_justbryce," the Lakers star captioned his story with a gold medal and a trophy emoji.

Bryce James, ranked at the 211th spot nationally, 58th in the shooting guard position and 27th in California (according to On3's Industry Rankigs), has received scholarship offers from Arizona, Ohio State and Duquesne. He committed to the Wildcats on Jan. 1 after taking an unofficial visit on Nov. 22 last year.

He also took unofficial visits to the USC Trojans, his elder brother Bronny James' alma mater, on Oct. 19 and to the Buckeyes on Oct. 7, 2023.

Bryce James' Sierra Canyon's path to the trophy

Sierra Canyon secured an easy 73-48 win against Centennial in Round 1 on Mar. 4. In the second round, they faced Santa Barbara and were able to seal a 78-45 victory to move to the Regional Semifinals, where they defeated JSerra Catholic with a 68-64 scoreline on Mar. 8.

In the Regional Final match, the Trailblazers took on Redondo Union and won the game 74-68, before winning the championship with a 58-53 win against Lincoln.

Bryce James will be joined by Dwayne Aristode at the Wildcats next season.

