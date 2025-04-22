"The No. 1 player in the class": Lindsay Gottlieb's USC Trojans celebrate 5-star signee Jazzy Davidson's latest recruiting ranking 

Jazzy Davidson claimed the No. 1 spot in ESPN's latest high school basketball rankings, surpassing Oklahoma Sooners combo guard Aaliyah Chavez as the top recruit in the Class of 2025. Davidson signed with the USC Trojans on Sept. 24 and will join Head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb's squad next season.

The official Instagram page of USC Trojans celebrated Davidson being named the No. 1 prospect through an Instagram post, boasting their recruitment:

The image showed Jazzy Davidson completing a layup with the text "No. 1 player in the Class of 2025."

"For the second time in the last three cycles, @uscwbb has signed the No. 1 player in the class 🔥" the post was captioned.

Before Davidson, the Trojans signed Sierra Canyon High School combo guard JuJu Watkins on Nov. 15, 2022. In her sophomore season, Watkins has played 33 games, averaging 23.9 points, 3.4 steals, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.5% from three.

In her freshman season, Watkins averaged 27.1 ppg on 40.1% shooting, including 31.9% from behind the 3-point line. She also recorded 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.3 SPG and 1.6 BPG in 34.6 minutes of play. The Trojans also reached the Final Four in the NCAA Championship.

However, on Apr. 5, they were knocked out by the eventual champions, the UConn Huskies, after a 78-64 defeat.

On the other hand, Davidson led the Clackamas Cavaliers to a 27-3 overall record and an unbeaten 13-0 record in the Oregon Section 6A Mt. Hood Basketball League, where they sit above Nelson, Barlow and Catholic Central.

In her senior season at the high school, Davidson also led the Cavaliers to the finals of the 2025 OSAA Girls Basketball State Championships (Oregon). However, they failed to lift the trophy after a 63-58 loss against Tualatin on Mar. 15.

Jazzy Davidson leads Team Flight to a win at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

After playing in the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2 and the Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 12, Jazzy Davidson led Team Flight to a 126-108 victory against Team Air.

She was accompanied by other top prospects, including LSU signees Divine Bourrage and Grace Knox, UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts, and more. Davidson scored 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including 1-for-3 from behind the arc. She also had five rebounds, four assists and one block in 20 minutes.

Davidson is the only player signed by the Trojans from the 2025 Class.

