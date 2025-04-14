The Oklahoman, the largest daily newspaper in Oklahoma, released its list of high school boys basketball Super 5. The city has produced great basketball talent, including the 2022-23 NBA All-Rookie Team member Jeremy Sochan, Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes and former New Orleans Pelicans player Josh Richardson.
The Oklahoman sports writer Jordan Davis shared the list on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday:
"The Oklahoman's 2025 high school boys basketball Super 5 is here: Jalen Montonati, Owasso, CJ Nickson, Weatherford, Isaiah Wilks, Millwood, BJ Harris, Booker T. Washington, Cal Furnish, Crossings Christian," he posted.
The Oklahoman's basketball Super 5 (boys): Meet top high school athletes for 2025 ft. Cal Furnish
#5 CJ Nickson, Weatherford
CJ Nickson is a multi-sport athlete. According to On3's Industry Rankings, CJ Nickson ranks at the 224th spot nationally, 28th in the edge position and fourth in Oklahoma.
The 6-foot-5 edge signed for the Oklahoma Sooners on June 25, after receiving offers from the Auburn Tigers, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Georgia Bulldogs and more.
Furthermore, Nickson also led his school to its first state championship in school history. He was also named the Class 4A state tournament MVP after averaging 15 points per game.
#4 Jalen Montonati, Owasso
A 6-foot-7 small forward, Jalen Montonati ranks at the 20th spot nationally, ninth in his position and first in Oklahoma in the Class of 2026. The junior averaged 23.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, leading Owasso to the Class 6A state tournament for the third straight year.
Montotani holds offers from Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Kansas Jayhawks and USC Trojans, among others.
#3 BJ Harris, Tulsa Booker T. Washington
The 6-foot-1 unranked guard is another addition to The Oklahoman's super five. Harris, who averaged 16.1 points, four rebounds and two steals per game this season, led his school to the state tournament the past three seasons.
They finished up as a runner-up in Class 5A last year before winning it this year.
He also led his school to a 24-7 overall and an unbeaten 14-0 record in the Oklahoma Section 5A District 3 Basketball League.
#2 Isaiah Wilks, Millwood
The 5-foot-10 junior guard has been impressive this season, earning him an entry in The Oklahoman super five. He led his school, the Millwood Falcons, to an 18-5 overall record and the 2025 OSSAA Boys Basketball Championship Tournament (Oklahoma) after defeating Cascia Hall by a tight 60-57 margin on March 15.
#1 Cal Furnish, Crossings Christian
Crossings Christian's point guard, Cal Furnish, averaged 16.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game to lead his school to a 27-4 overall record.
However, they could not win the 2025 OSSAA Boys Basketball Championship Tournament (Oklahoma), after they suffered a tight 46-44 loss against Weatherford on March 15.
Furnish committed to Oral Roberts on Nov. 11.