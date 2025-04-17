"The program is about the high standard set across the school": Ex-NFL star Wali Rainer's son impressed with Michigan

Four-star cornerback Khalid Rainer has been one of the early targets for Michigan in the 2027 class. The standout from Trinity Episcopal School in Virginia, along with his father, former Detroit Lion Wali Rainer, visited Ann Arbor over the weekend and came away impressed with Sherrone Moore's program.

"The coaches showed love even though I had to depart early," Khalid Rainer told UM recruiting insider Aidan Sen. "The program is about the high standard set across the school, which is really big."

Just a few months ago, Rainer was an unranked prospect. Now, he has climbed to four-star status, ranked No. 30 among cornerbacks nationally and the No. 2 overall player in Virginia, per the On3 Industry Rankings. He believes his playing style aligns well with UM's identity.

"When you think of Michigan, you think smashmouth, hard-nosed football," Rainer told On3. "That’s my personality.”

Besides Rainer, the Wolverines are also targeting multiple cornerbacks in the 2027 class, including four-star prospects like Raylaun Henry, Ashton Alston, Larry Moon, and Kesean Bowman.

Khalid Rainer opens up about Michigan's standing in his recruitment

Michigan extended an offer to Khalid Rainer on January 30, 2024, which he described as a "big game changer" in his recruitment. At the time, a connection was beginning to form between Rainer and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale. Although Clinkscale departed for the Los Angeles Chargers in February, Rainer’s interest in the Wolverines remained strong.

“I have very high interest in Michigan even though Coach Clinkscale left for the NFL,” Rainer told Wolverine Digest. “Michigan is a dominant team coming off the National Championship. I would like to know more about the football life there and what goes on around campus.”

This week's trip allowed Rainer to develop a bond with the Wolverines defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, which once again increased the program's edge in his recruitment.

“Michigan stands very high in my picture," Rainer told On3. "After meeting with Coach Wink, I was like ‘I’m good.'"

Other schools in Rainer's recruitment race are Duke, Penn State, Virginia Tech, USC, and West Virginia.

