"The sky is falling in Ann Arbor!": Fans react to four-star safety Ivan Taylor's flip from Michigan to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star safety Ivan Taylor, son of former Pittsburgh Steeler cornerback and two-time Super Bowl winner Ike Taylor, flipped his commitment from Michigan to Alabama's 2025 class. He had been committed to the Wolverines since July but announced his decision to join Kalen DeBoer's program on Monday.

With Taylor's decommitment, Michigan is left with 18 committed players in the 2025 class, ranking No. 12 in the nation. The Wolverines retain only one safety commitment in four-star prospect Kainoa Winston.

Fans were quick to react to Michigan's loss.

"The sky is falling in Ann Arbor!" a fan wrote.

"Michigan fans were hella happy earlier wonder how they are feeling now," one wrote.

This marks Taylor's second decommitment, as the 6-foot, 174-pound safety initially committed to Notre Dame last year but backed off his pledge in July to flip to Michigan. He attended the Alabama-Georgia game on Sept. 28 and saw the Crimson Tide's 41-34 win over the Bulldogs.

"LMFAO the kid has flipped twice. Will probably flip again before signing or after his freshman year," one wrote.

"His 3rd commitment no way he stays there every year kid is a diva," one wrote.

"What an absolute joke. Nothing says you can’t trust someone by flipping to your third school before even signing. LOL how sad," one wrote.

Taylor's flip is a huge recruiting win for Alabama's 2025 class, which sits atop the Southeastern Conference with 21 committed players. According to ESPN, Taylor is the No. 5 safety in the nation and the No. 6 player in Florida, where he attends West Orange High School.

Ivan Taylor opens up about his flip to Alabama

Ivan Taylor becomes the fourth player to decommit from another program and join Alabama’s 2025 class, following quarterback Keelon Russell (formerly committed to SMU), tight end Marshall Pritchett (North Carolina) and running back Akylin Dear (Ole Miss).

When asked by On3 about his decision, Taylor said:

“Just the fit. I think I’ll be a better fit there. There’s really nothing else to it. The coaches, the environment.”

Alabama General Manager Courtney Morgan and safety coach Colin Hitschler played big roles in Taylor's recruitment. He also likes how Kalen DeBoer lets everyone have their own style and play how they want to play.

“They just treat me like family. I’m comfortable there," Taylor said. "I’m going to be away from my family. It’s good to be treated like family by all the people.”

Taylor’s commitment fills a key need for Alabama’s 2025 class, especially after the program lost four-star safety Derick Smith to Auburn in June. His decision also comes at a crucial time for the school, which suffered multiple decommitments/flips this month, including wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, running back Anthony Rogers and linebacker Dawson Merritt.

