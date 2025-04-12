 "The standard is very high in the building": Four-star EDGE recaps first-ever visit to Sherrone Moore's Michigan

Michigan has become a top contender for four-star edge rusher Julian Walker from the 2026 class. The Dutch Fork High School standout from South Carolina visited Ann Arbor for the first time last week, where he was warmly welcomed by Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore and defensive line coach Lou Esposito.
"Thank you @Coach_SMoore @UMichCoachEspo for a great visit this weekend. I appreciate you 💯🙏🏾," Walker tweeted on April 5.
In an interview with UM recruiting insider Aidan Sen, Walker reflected on his experience.
"I really enjoyed the feel of the campus. Everything about the program was top tier, I really enjoyed the nutrition presentation," Walker said on Wednesday. "They just had a lot of really elite resources and the standard is very high in the building. I was impressed with the building's standard and attention to detail."
Despite a disappointing 2024 season, Michigan has proven the foundation to rebound and potentially return to its 2023 championship form. For top-tier prospects like Walker, the Wolverines’ focus on player development remains a major draw.
"They really are doing everything possible to develop you as a man and a player on the field," Walker said. "A lot of really good people in the building who are elite at what they do."
Walker is the No. 23 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in South Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Michigan's biggest competition in his recruitment are in-state programs North Carolina and South Carolina.
Julian Walker plans to make an official visit to Michigan
Michigan doesn’t have an edge rusher in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 40 in the nation with three committed players. That is why the Wolverines coaching staff treated Julian Walker as a priority target on his trip last week.
"It felt great being there and meeting the coaches for the first time," Walker said on Wednesday, via Aidan Sen. "We had great conversations about defensive schemes and what they are trying to get done on defense."
Walker is working on scheduling an official visit to Michigan in June.