"The tempo and culture" of Ryan Day's Ohio State impresses 4-star OT Sam Greer following his visit 

The college football offseason has been an interesting one with teams all over the country looking to improve their roster, especially on the recruiting scale. The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a college football playoff national championship victory.

Yet, they're still on the recruiting trail trying to build for the future as they hosted a 2026 offensive tackle and other top recruits.

It was reported by On3's Steve Wiltfong that the Buckeyes had multiple recruits on their campus to visit for their spring practice. These included four-star offensive tackle Sam Greer out of Archbishop Hoban in Akron Ohio.

Greer spoke about the visit, saying:

"I really enjoyed my time at OSU today. It definitely felt different with all the new faces, but in a good way."

He also talked about the relationship that he has with the coaching staff:

"The o-line has four different coaches helping with development and making sure you’re being the best version of yourself every day. I really appreciate having all that feedback in real time from the coaches and I love the tempo and culture of OSU. They’re always playing to win and to prove something.”

Reportedly, Ohio State had other top prospects on the visit as well, such as 2026 edge rusher Jake Kreul from IMG Academy. Kreul is a four-star prospect and seventh overall player in Florida, per 247sports, with over 45 offers.

The Buckeyes also offered 2027 running back Favour Akih from Delaware High School in Ohio, which meant a lot to him, as he told On3:

"It’s a blessing being able to play for your hometown and bring back big wins to your hometown."

Sam Greer recruiting breakdown

The 247sports site rates Sam Greer as a four-star prospect, ninth-ranked player in Ohio and the 23rd-best Offensive Tackle while being ranked 238th nationally. He has over 20 offers from schools like Auburn, Missouri and others, but is currently uncommitted.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder fares well against opposing defensive linemen and uses his size to anchor the edge of the line in pass protection.

Ohio State recruiting breakdown

The Ohio State Buckeyes currently have the 21st-ranked 2026 football recruiting class, and it features five commitments, all being four and three-star prospects. Their 2027 class is ranked first and includes two commits, per 247sports.

Ohio State finished the season 14-2 en route to a Rose Bowl win against Oregon and eventually winning the National Championship against Notre Dame.

