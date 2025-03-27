"The world is not ready for it": Fans react as Ryan Day's Ohio State secures commitment of IOL to the Class of 2026

Three-star interior offensive lineman Tucker Smith committed to Ohio State's 2026 class on Wednesday. The Sandra Day O'Connor (Arizona) standout chose Ryan Day's Buckeyes over Arizona, USC, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Washington.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect received 12 scholarship offers, with most coming in the last few months. Ohio State extended its offer less than one week before his decision, during his visit to campus for spring practices.

Smith is a versatile lineman who has played at center, guard and tackle throughout his high school career. Fans are excited about his potential in Columbus.

"We tried to warn yall we are recruiting those trenches like receivers and the world is not ready for it," a fan wrote.

"ABSOLUTELY REALING THEM IN," one wrote.

"We can finally recruit OL. Watch out!!" one wrote.

Smith's pledge marks a strong start for new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen, who replaced Justin Frye. Smith is the second offensive line commitment in as many days, following four-star tackle Sam Greer’s announcement on Tuesday.

"B⭐️⭐️⭐️M!!! Welcome to Buckeye nation Tucker. Bowen has been on a tear and it’s just getting started. If we got O-line recruiting down to nearly WR level then college football is done for. Future dynasty in the making. #OLPride," one wrote.

"TYLER BOWEN TAJE A BOW," one wrote.

Smith is the No. 10 recruit in Arizona, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ohio State's 2026 class recruiting update following Tucker Smith's commitment

With Tucker Smith's commitment, Ohio State is up to seven committed players in the 2026 class. He joins four-star prospect Max Riley as part of the Buckeyes' interior offensive line group.

Smith is also the third out-of-state commitment in Ohio State's 2026 class, alongside five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and four-star tight end Corbyn Fordham. This cycle ranks No. 6 in the nation.

Ryan Day and his coaching staff remain focused on boosting their offensive line for 2026, targeting additional prospects such as interior lineman Darius Gray, offensive lineman Micah Smith as well as offensive tackles Felix Ojo and Jackson Cantwell, the top-ranked recruit in the class.

