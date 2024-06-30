"Them boozer boys diff": Fans react as Cameron Boozer dominates 29-point double-double at the FIBA U17 World Cup

Cameron Boozer, the 15-year-old son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, has taken the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup by storm. He led USA to a victory over France with a stunning 29-point, 12-rebound double-double performance.

The French team was troubled by the USA's full-court press, which resulted in them making many turnovers and providing the Americans with easy transition points. The 6'10" forward showcased his versatile skills—using his size, strength and scoring ability to dominate the game.

Boozer's performance garnered significant attention and sparked excitement on social media:

Comment section of Bleacher Report Hoops (IG: @br_hoops)

Boozer paved the way for his team's 14-point lead at the end of the first period (31-17), as he scored 12 of their 31 points.

He led all scorers with 29 points, shooting an impressive 9-of-15 from the field and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line which marked the second-highest score by a USA Men's U17 player. Teammates AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat supported the offensive onslaught as they contributed 19 and 18 points respectively.

Defensively, the Americans were aggressive and forced 24 turnovers for the French team while collecting 17 steals. Dybantsa led with five steals, followed by Brandon McCoy Jr. and Cayden Boozer with three each.

With a 3-0 record against France in the FIBA Men's U17 World Cup, USA aims to continue their winning streak as they face Guinea on June 30 at 8:00 a.m. E.T.

Cameron Boozer evaluates top college choices

Cameron Boozer is a standout power forward for Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. He is ranked as the best power forward and the second-best overall player in the country by 247Sports Composite.

He discussed his college recruitment with Zagsblog back in May after leading Nightrydas Elite to victory over the Florida Rebels in EYBL play. Talking about the University of North Carolina Tar Heels program, he highlighted their intensity and defensive prowess:

“It’s how hard they play, how great their defense is. Another school that’s one of the most winningest schools in college. Things like that. [Hubert Davis] is a great guy. He really gets his players to get after it, compete every night. That’s what made them so good this year. So that’s probably the main thing.”

He also spoke about Duke, his father's alma mater, and praised their consistent performance:

“Duke is obviously a great school, one of the most winningest schools in college basketball. So that’s obviously very impressive for them. Just the way they get at it and make deep runs each year.”

In addition to UNC and Duke, he holds scholarship offers from Miami, Kentucky, Florida, Florida State, Arkansas, and Michigan.