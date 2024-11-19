"There is also a sense of mentorship from guys": Deion Sanders' Colorado receives praise from EDGE target

Three-star edge rusher Alexander McPherson has been committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys since June. However, Colorado has been trying to pursue him for its 2025 class and sent him a scholarship offer last month.

McPherson took an official visit to Colorado last weekend and saw the Buffaloes securing a 49-24 win over Utah. Speaking with On3, he had heavy praise for Deion Sanders' coaching staff.

"What continues to excite me on top of the great coaching and development there is also a sense of mentorship from guys that have been there and done what you want to do," McPherson said.

McPherson began his high school career at Martin County High School in Florida before transferring to IMG Academy for his junior year. The On3 Industry Rankings place McPherson as the No. 100 edge rusher in the 2025 class, the No. 156 prospect from Florida and the No. 1171 overall prospect in the nation.

This season, McPherson has 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and six quarterback hurries in nine games, according to MaxPreps. He might be a valuable addition to Colorado's 2025 class, which is ranked No. 16 in the Big 12 and No. 66 in the country with 10 commits.

Can Colorado flip Alexander McPherson from Oklahoma State?

With the early signing period just over one month away, Colorado doesn’t have any edge rushers in its 2025 class. Flipping Alexander McPherson will give the Buffaloes a boost in their defensive room.

Colorado has had success recruiting from IMG Academy in the past, including current standout Cash Cleveland. The Buffaloes are also looking for additional players from the school, including Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Michael Carroll, Breck Kolojay, Amari Jones, and London Merritt.

However, flipping McPherson from Oklahoma State seems to be tough as of now, and the credit goes to the Cowboys coaching staff.

"The relationship I have with the coaches, the culture, big-time football, big-time fan base," McPherson told Rivals following his commitment. "And I feel at home in Stillwater!

Oklahoma State has 15 committed players in its 2025 class, ranking No. 13 in Big-12. Besides Alexander McPherson, it has another edge rusher prospect in three-star Michael Riles.

