 "There are a lot of similarities to me and my play style": Elite 2026 class QB emerges as top target for Sherrone Moore's Michigan after recent visit

Michigan already has five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class, lined up as a potential starter next season. The Wolverines put in significant effort to flip Underwood from LSU and ultimately succeeded.
With Underwood secured, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore and his staff haven’t prioritized a high-stakes quarterback battle for the 2026 class. They are pursuing a few targets, including three-star QB Nathan Bernhard, who visited Ann Arbor on Friday and received an offer from UM offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey.
"After a great visit to @UMichFootball yesterday, and a conversation with @ChipLindsey11 I’m blessed to have received an offer from the University of Michigan!" Bernhard tweeted on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 227-pound QB told On3 that the Wolverines hold the “upper hand” in his recruitment after the visit and offer.
“I think obviously if you look at the lineage of quarterbacks that have gone through there, there are a lot of similarities to me and my play style," Bernhard said.
This offer marks the 13th of Bernhard's recruitment, with Moore's program joining a list of schools that includes Penn State, West Virginia, Michigan State, Indiana, Louisville, Iowa State and Duke.
Most of Michigan's top QB targets for the 2026 class are already committed elsewhere, but they are gaining traction with Hugh Price from Montgomery Bell Academy in Tennessee.
What potential does Nathan Bernhard bring to Michigan?
Nathan Bernhard attends Ashland High School in Ohio. He is the No. 39 QB in the 2026 class and the No. 25 recruit in Ohio, according to Rivals.
Despite holding a three-star rating, Bernhard’s stock is expected to rise significantly after a phenomenal junior season in 2024. He led his school to a 12-1 record while throwing for 2,895 yards and 24 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
Bernhard also added 1,221 rushing yards and 22 TDs, amassing a total of 4,116 yards and 46 TDs overall. Even with such success, he remains focused on growth, spending his offseason working on various aspects of his athleticism through basketball activities like dunking, rebounding and hustling for loose balls.
Bernhard's versatility and dedication could make him a valuable asset for Michigan's 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 37 nationally. While Penn State is seen as the frontrunner in his recruitment, the Wolverines may need to make a strong push for an official visit if they hope to land him as a potential successor to Bryce Underwood.