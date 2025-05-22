"There's a lot of confidence at Auburn": Hugh Freeze's Tigers in a prime spot for five-star EDGE target Trenton Henderson

Auburn’s offseason addition of outside linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni could positively impact the Tigers' race for five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson. The 2026 class recruit has been familiar with Bellantoni since his sophomore year, as the coach began recruiting him while at Florida Atlantic and has continued to build that relationship at Plains.

According to Auburn Live’s Jeffrey Lee, the Tigers might quietly be in a strong position to land Henderson:

"Possibly, obviously not publicly, but I think there's a lot of confidence at Auburn. I think the relationship he has with Roc Bellantoni who came up from FAU. Trenton already liked Auburn. I think Auburn's probably considered at least presumably the team to beat with him."

The 6-foot-4 and 225-pound prospect plans to make his final decision in November and has a set of criteria for selecting his future program.

“Just a place that can develop me and help me get to the next level,” Henderson told Auburn Rivals. “Then just a school that has a good life after football. Just somewhere I can see myself thriving and becoming a better man. Just where I fit and I’m comfortable.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Henderson recorded 50 tackles, including 18 tackles for losses, 20 hurries, 10 sacks and six pass breakups.

Where does Auburn stand in Trenton Henderson's recruitment?

Besides his long-standing connection with Roc Bellantoni, Trenton Henderson is also building a relationship with Tigers assistant edge coach Wayne Dorsey. During an interview with Auburn Live following his junior day visit, Henderson spoke highly of the Tigers' position in his recruitment, saying:

“Auburn sits pretty high. I really like the family atmosphere, the coaches, the energy around the building. Just everything really."

Henderson made an official visit to the Plains last weekend, and Auburn is currently seen as the leader in his recruitment, with a 26.5% chance of landing his commitment, according to On3. The Tigers already hold a commitment from four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris in the 2026 class.

Henderson also has official visits lined up with LSU on May 30, Michigan on June 6, Florida on June 13 and USC on June 20.

