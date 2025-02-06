"There's nothing that I don't like about this place": Four-star QB commit reflects on junior day trip to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Notre Dame welcomed multiple prospects to campus for last week's Junior Day. One of the visitors to Marcus Freeman's program during the event was four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs, who is committed to the Irish' 2026 class.

“Just going from family in Orlando to family in Notre Dame in South Bend, so just family to family here," Grubbs told The Irish Sports Daily following the trip. "There's nothing that I don't like about this place. I love this place, I love to be here and I can't wait to get here in January.”

Grubbs is the No. 12 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 22 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The Florida native's commitment provided a strong foundation for Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class, but his visit wasn’t just about reaffirming his pledge, as he also worked to recruit other uncommitted prospects.

“They're great athletes all around from o-line to running back to wide receiver, DB, all of them,” Grubbs revealed about the prospect he recruited. “They're great athletes and they're great people. That's what Notre Dame needs for the No. 1 class."

The Irish's 2026 class has seven committed players, ranking No. 11 in the nation. The school added its most recent pledge last month from four-star interior offensive lineman Ben Nichols.

Noah Grubbs stays firm in Notre Dame commitment

Noah Grubbs has been committed to Notre Dame since last month, when he chose the Fighting Irish over schools like Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn and Nebraska. Till now, his pledge is strong enough due to the school's overall success as a package.

"It's just everything about this school from tradition to there's no distractions outside of football," Grubbs told The Irish Sports Daily. " You're here to get your education and play football and make it to The League. You're going to be coached by the best coaches in the nation who have been everywhere from the NFL and now back here."

As a junior at Lake Mary High School in the 2024 season, Noah Grubbs threw for 3,024 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding five rushing scores. His sophomore season was even stronger, with 3,670 passing yards, 49 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

