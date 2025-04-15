"There’s no other place to be": Four-star USC commit quashes flip discussion by shutting down his recruitment

Less than three weeks ago, USC received the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui. His pledge gave Lincoln Riley's Trojans another chance to continue their momentum in the 2026 recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 2 in the nation.

While some committed players like to keep their recruitment open, Topui decided to shut down the process on Sunday.

“I’m staying home, there’s no other place to be," Topui told On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Topui initially committed to Oregon back in October, but he decommitted in March. After stepping away from the Ducks, speculation quickly pointed to Riley's school as his likely destination. He attended the first day of the Trojans' spring practices, wore their jacket, and ultimately announced his commitment on Apr. 1.

Topui felt valued by the entire Trojans staff, including general manager Chad Bowden and defensive line coaches Eric Henderson and Shaun Nua.

“Growing up, being from L.A. that’s always been my dream school and stuff,” Topui told Scoop Duck on March 12 about USC's appeal. “Especially now with Coach Nua, he’s always been talking to me. It’s down the street, so I might as well just take a couple visits there, see what they’re talking about. Every time I go down there it’s great vibes, picking up family vibes.”

Topui’s decision marked USC’s second big flip from Oregon in the 2026 cycle, following four-star quarterback Jonas Williams’ switch in February. The Trojans now have 22 committed players in the class, and Topui joins Jaimeon Winfield, Braeden Jones, Jake Johnson and Malik Brooks in the defensive lineman room.

What athleticism does Tomuhini Topui bring to USC?

Tomuhini Topui joined USC’s spring practice on Apr. 8, accompanied by Lincoln Riley and staffer Aaron Amaama, and has been a regular presence since. He is the No. 18 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 19 in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Topui tallied 42 tackles (10.5 of them for loss), 6.5 sacks while forcing a fumble and snagging an interception.

As a versatile lineman, Topui consistently makes plays in the backfield and has the potential to play on either side of the ball. He didn’t see much time on the offensive line but has shown dominant ability on the 5v5 circuit.

With the Trojans' losing nose tackles Keeshawn Silver and Kobe Pepe after this season, Topui could have an immediate opportunity to contribute.

