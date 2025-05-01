“There is some separation with Ole Miss and Tennessee": Josh Heupel in fierce battle with Lane Kiffin for four-star safety's commitment

The recruiting battle for four-star safety Craig Tutt is heating up between Tennessee and Ole Miss. The standout from Oakland High School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee) holds multiple offers, but Lane Kiffin’s Rebels and Josh Heupel’s Volunteers are leading his recruitment.
“There is some separation with Ole Miss and Tennessee at the top, then the other schools," Tutt told On3 on Wednesday.
This signals that Michigan is no longer among Tutt’s top choices. On April 5, he had listed Tennessee, Ole Miss and Michigan as his top three and said no school had a clear lead. Tutt also has offers from Auburn, SMU, Penn State, Alabama and Miami.
Tennessee has seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 11 in the nation and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference. The Vols this cycle are loaded with offensive talents like five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, but have yet to secure a safety commit.
Ole Miss is also waiting for a safety commit in the 2026 class. This cycle, the Rebels rank No. 40 in the nation and No. 13 in the SEC with five committed players.
Craig Tutt has high praise for Tennessee coaches
Craig Tutt made multiple visits to Tennessee throughout his recruitment and was in Knoxville on April 5 for an unofficial visit. The trip strengthened his bond with the Vols coaching staff, like Josh Heupel, defensive coordinator Tim Banks and cornerback coach Willie Martinez.
"It's grown tremendously, not with just Chop and Coach O'Rourke, but also with Coach Willie Martinez, Tim Banks, and Coach Heupel," Tutt told Vols On SI following the trip. "There's a lot of great people on the coaching staff so it grew a lot.
"What I learned is that I can fit anywhere. I fit in any defense so I feel I can play anywhere. Where I fit here is with the ability to show what I can do in all spots. I can play man, I can play zone, I can press, and I can play lockdown defense."
Tutt is the No. 17 safety in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Besides him, the Vols have offered multiple safety prospects in the 2026 class, including four-stars like Dorian Barney, Kentavion Anderson, Andre Clarke, Jordan Thomas, Peyton Dyer and Nick Hankins.