"These kids just use the UGA brand to get max offers": Fans react as nation's No. 1 QB Jared Curtis cancels visit to Georgia

Georgia fans were buzzing with excitement as five-star quarterback Jared Curtis was expected to visit Athens for G-Day this weekend, according to Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ. The visit was considered crucial for Kirby Smart's program, with Curtis set to choose between Georgia and Oregon on May 5.

However, those plans changed when Graham Coffey of Dawg Central reported Tuesday that Curtis would skip the visit to attend his prom instead.

Curtis initially committed to Georgia on March 23, 2024, but decommitted on Oct. 17. Even after backing off, he stayed in contact with the Bulldogs, and this weekend was UGA’s final shot to impress him before his upcoming decision. Needless to say, fans were disappointed by the update.

"Why would he decommit and then recommit after expressing interest in Oregon? Seems like these kids just use the UGA brand to get max offers," a fan wrote.

"He’s going to Oregon ppl, move on," another commented.

"Yeah he's going to Oregon 🤣🤣Never felt like we had a chance after he decommitted," one fan comment read.

"Curtis is signed with Oregon that’s why all the Bowe hype Curtis wants to play right always like Dylan," another posted.

"Didn’t want him anyway," a fan wrote.

Jared Curtis is the No. 2 player in the nation and the No. 1 quarterback, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, so the push for his service is justified. However, some also urged the Georgia coaching staff to shift focus to other quarterback targets.

"I hope they're in aggressive pursuit of (Bowe) Bentley," one wrote.

Bowe Bentley, from Celina High School in Texas, is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the nation and the No. 10 overall recruit in Texas, per the On3 Industry Rankings.

Jared Curtis' father shares an update on his recruitment

Jared Curtis took a four-day visit to Oregon in March, followed immediately by another four-day trip to Georgia. If he’s finished with his visits, the Bulldogs would be the last school he saw.

In an interview with ESPN’s Eli Lederman, Curtis’ father shared some insight into his son’s decision-making process.

"He's torn real bad," Curtis' father said. "Jared loves Georgia and that program is just a factory. And then you go up there and spend time in Oregon with Dan Lanning, [offensive coordinator] Will Stein and all the coaches up there -- it just feels like a rocket ship. They're getting better and better every year. Both schools are just great. Jared has a hard decision."

Lederman also mentioned that the strong connections that originally led Jared Curtis to commit to Georgia last year could ultimately be the deciding factor again, especially with the Bulldogs reportedly ramping up their NIL efforts for the 2026 class. However, with Curtis now canceling a planned return visit to Georgia, the decision-making process is expected to become even more intense.

