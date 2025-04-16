"These kids look up to you": Five-Star Oregon TE commit Kendre Harrison praised as role model for local youth

Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison keeps shining as the No. 1 player in the 2026 class in his position. Besides working hard to improve his athleticism, the Oregon commit is also making an impact off the field by inspiring young athletes.
On Tuesday, a parent took to X to thank Harrison for being a positive role model during a recreational sports season, saying:
"Kendre thanks for being a great influence on my kids during the rec season. These kids look up to you and I appreciate the time you have taken to be a positive influence on them. Your future is bright and can’t wait to see you representing our city!"
The post included a photo of Harrison with two young athletes holding Oregon-themed gear. Harrison responded with appreciation, tweeting:
"I appreciate all the love and support❤️."
Besides being the top TE in the nation, Harrison is also a phenomenal player on the court. He attacks the rim with power and finishes through contact with ease.
"Playing basketball helps me on the football field, helps me run, my conditioning and helps me with my hands," Harrison said during UA Next in Charlotte on Apr..6. "But I feel like football helps me on the basketball court. It makes me feel more physical than all the just basketball players."
Kendre Harrison plays for Reidsville High School in North Carolina, ranking as the No. 2 recruit in the state and the No. 16 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Kendre Harrison shared the reasons behind his firm commitment to Oregon
Kendre Harrison is the highest-rated prospect in Oregon's 2026 class. The Ducks witnessed some blows in this cycle after losing commitments from players like four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo.
However, Harrison stayed loyal to Dan Lanning's program and shut down his recruitment in March.
"Oregon is definitely just a family," Harrison said on Apr. 6. "It's a family development. It's just nothing out there but just keep your head, keep your main thing the main thing. That's all I want to do. I want to be developed."
Oregon has eight committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation. The Ducks are also trending for nation's No. 1 quarterback Jared Curtis, who was initially committed to Georgia but backed off his pledge later. Curtis will be choosing between Oregon and Georgia on May 5, and many believe that he will end up with the Ducks.