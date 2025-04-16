"These kids look up to you": Five-Star Oregon TE commit Kendre Harrison praised as role model for local youth

Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison keeps shining as the No. 1 player in the 2026 class in his position. Besides working hard to improve his athleticism, the Oregon commit is also making an impact off the field by inspiring young athletes.

Ad

On Tuesday, a parent took to X to thank Harrison for being a positive role model during a recreational sports season, saying:

"Kendre thanks for being a great influence on my kids during the rec season. These kids look up to you and I appreciate the time you have taken to be a positive influence on them. Your future is bright and can’t wait to see you representing our city!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post included a photo of Harrison with two young athletes holding Oregon-themed gear. Harrison responded with appreciation, tweeting:

"I appreciate all the love and support❤️."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides being the top TE in the nation, Harrison is also a phenomenal player on the court. He attacks the rim with power and finishes through contact with ease.

"Playing basketball helps me on the football field, helps me run, my conditioning and helps me with my hands," Harrison said during UA Next in Charlotte on Apr..6. "But I feel like football helps me on the basketball court. It makes me feel more physical than all the just basketball players."

Ad

Kendre Harrison plays for Reidsville High School in North Carolina, ranking as the No. 2 recruit in the state and the No. 16 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Kendre Harrison shared the reasons behind his firm commitment to Oregon

Kendre Harrison is the highest-rated prospect in Oregon's 2026 class. The Ducks witnessed some blows in this cycle after losing commitments from players like four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo.

Ad

However, Harrison stayed loyal to Dan Lanning's program and shut down his recruitment in March.

"Oregon is definitely just a family," Harrison said on Apr. 6. "It's a family development. It's just nothing out there but just keep your head, keep your main thing the main thing. That's all I want to do. I want to be developed."

Oregon has eight committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation. The Ducks are also trending for nation's No. 1 quarterback Jared Curtis, who was initially committed to Georgia but backed off his pledge later. Curtis will be choosing between Oregon and Georgia on May 5, and many believe that he will end up with the Ducks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More