‘These three kids were raised right’: Hoops fans praise Christian Collins, Tajh Ariza & Jason Crowe Jr. for heartfelt Mother’s Day letters

Top high school basketball prospects from the 2026 Class, including the son of the 2009 NBA champion, Trevor Ariza, Tajh Ariza, Christian Collins and Jason Crowe Jr. shared wholesome messages for their mothers to celebrate Mother's Day.

UNINTERRUPTED posted the messages they wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Trending

Hoops fans were happy while listening to their messages and dropped their reactions in the comments section.

Hoops fans praise Christian Collins, Tajh Ariza & Jason Crowe Jr. for heartfelt Mother’s Day letters

"These three kids were raised right! Shout out to their moms!" the caption read.

"Mom’s lead the way for strong men always," a fan wrote.

"mann who's cutting onions out here hahaha, this is so beautiful to watch, I'm glad this is what the yns are doing, appreciate you a lot. respect to the parents.. shows how important it is to be a good human being.. Happy Mother's Day to their moms and all yall moms out there," one fan commented.

Many praised the players.

"This is so sweet!! Love it!! @angelbelle20244 @irenemadeline," a fan wrote.

"love this! ❤️," one fan commented.

"top prospects on the court and top sons off the court. shows how much the upbringing matters, these 3 have shown that only being a good basketball player isn't enough... u gotta show respect to those who've helped u and guided u all along, what a beautiful video to watch!" a fan said.

"Awwwwww.....HAPPY MOTHERS !!!DAY," another fan said.

What did Tajh Ariza say in the message?

Tajh Ariza had to pause before he read his emotional message for his mother.

"Let me get a pause, right quick," Ariza said. "Dear mom, I appreciate you for being there for me in my toughest moments, pushing me to get better every day and inspiring me to keep going. Growing up it wasn't always easy, but you stuck by my side and never let me fold. You gave me the greatest memories, going to Disneyland every other day after preschool.

"We stayed up late watching Netflix. Being a single mother of two boys isn't easy but you somehow made it look like it. Sincerely yours, love, Scooter."

Ariza also hugged his mother after reading it.

The Class of 2026 prospect is sitting on offers from top programs, including the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Oregon Ducks and Kansas Jayhawks, among others.

