"They base almost everything on it": Elite TE raves about Notre Dame culture after visiting Marcus Freeman and Co. last week

Three-star tight end Isaac Jensen has emerged as a new prospect for Notre Dame after receiving an offer from Marcus Freeman’s staff on January 28. The standout from Millard South High School in Nebraska made his first visit to South Bend last week and left impressed.

"The tradition of Notre Dame is second to none," Jensen told On3. "They base almost everything on it. That's pretty cool."

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end announced his top 10 schools on March 7, and the Irish made the cut alongside Florida State, Iowa State, Auburn, Kansas State, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Texas A&M.

During his junior year in 2024, Jensen recorded 36 receptions for 593 yards and nine touchdowns. Despite his strong performance, he remains underrated in recruiting rankings and is currently listed as a three-star prospect across major platforms.

Isaac Jensen is the No. 30 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in Nebraska. For now, the home-state Nebraska Cornhuskers are viewed as the frontrunner in his recruitment.

Notre Dame also hosted elite safety Nick Reddish on Friday

Besides Isaac Jensen, three-star safety Nick Reddish was also hosted by Notre Dame on Friday. During this latest visit, the coaching staff made him feel valued.

“I had a really great trip," Jensen said. "They had a private dinner set up for me, so I knew it was going to be a special visit.”

Besides Marcus Freeman, he remains in constant communication with Irish defensive backs coach Mike Mickens and defensive coordinator Al Golden.

“It's just a blessing being able to see messages coming from him every day about the defense, about the turnovers, just about everything,” Reddish told Irish Sports Daily.

"Just the fact that they're thinking about me down there, that big-time program, the fact that they want me that bad and just going through that."

Reddish is the No. 50 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 25 recruit in North Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also has offers from schools like North Carolina, Duke, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Wisconsin, NC State and USC.

