"They better sign him same day": Hoops fans react to McDonald's All-American Nate Ament's expected visit to Mark Pope's Kentucky 

Nate Ament, the highest-rated uncommitted recruit in the Class of 2025, has been on a visiting spree lately. Ament took an official visit to the Blue Devils on Feb. 1 and has now taken five official visits to Notre Dame, Tennessee, Louisville and Texas.

However, the 6-foot-9 small forward canceled his visit to Kansas State, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Furthermore, according to Kentucky Hoops, Ament is set to take a visit to the Wildcats on Tuesday when Kentucky takes on Tennessee:

Kentucky fans were excited about the prospect of landing Ament and took to the comments section to share their reactions:

Hoops fans react to McDonald's All-American Nate Ament's expected visit to Mark Pope's Kentucky

"They better sign him same day lol," commented a fan.

"Definitely need to do everything to land this guy," another fan commented.

This fan wanted Coach Pope to sign Ament, "He’s much more complete player than Wilson, Pope gotta get him."

"This would be huge," commented a fan.

This fan wants to see Ament and Moreno play together, "Him n moreno 🔥🔥🔥."

However, other fans believed that Ament would not join the Wildcats:

"he’s going to louisville bc he’s partnered with fanstake. it’s whoever giving him the most 💀," a fan commented about his NIL deal with Fanstake.

Another fan claimed that Ament will head to Duke, "Duke lock. Don’t blame the kid for taking a free trip to Lexington and be treated like a king for a day."

"Louisville’s not gonna get him middle Tennessee state blue Raiders are gonna get him," commented a fan.

"Tennessee gonna give him the keys , the bank and everything under," another fan commented.

Which team has the highest chance of recruiting Nate Ament?

According to 247Sports, the Manassas, VA native has received interest from 29 programs, including Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech and Tennessee, among others.

However, he narrowed his choices down to 11 colleges which included Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Duke leads the race to sign Ament with a 26.1% prediction, followed by Tennessee with a 17.3% chance. Louisville has a 14.8% probability and both Notre Dame and Texas have a 12.3% prediction to sign the forward.

Which team do you think Nate Ament will choose?

