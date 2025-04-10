"They bring their hard hat to work & get their stuff done": Nation's No. 1 RB Savion Hiter's NIL agent reflects on potential Michigan linkup

Michigan has long prioritized top offensive talent, and their pursuit of five-star running back Savion Hiter is no surprise. The No. 1 running back in the 2026 class is represented by NIL agent Adam McCann, who visited Ann Arbor over the weekend and believes Hiter aligns well with Sherrone Moore’s vision for the program.

Ad

"I feel like the personality Savion has fits with them," McCann told On3. "They bring their hard hat to work & get their stuff done on & off the field."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Michigan has three committed players in the 2026 class but lacks a running back pledge, which makes Hiter a top choice. The Louisa County High School (Virginia) standout is the No. 11 prospect in the nation and the No. 1 recruit in the state, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Following the addition of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and offensive tackles Ty Haywood and Andrew Babalola in the 2025 class, Hiter could be another major offensive piece for the Wolverines.

Ad

During his junior season in 2024, Hiter helped lead Louisa County to a Jefferson District title, tallying 1,897 all-purpose yards (1,698 rushing and 199 receiving). He averaged 10.8 yards per carry on 156 attempts and scored 29 touchdowns, also contributing on defense with 56 tackles, seven sacks, four tackles for loss and one interception.

Which other schools are in Savion Hiter's recruitment race besides Michigan?

Savion Hiter has narrowed his college choices down to four schools: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan. He’s scheduled to visit Ohio State on May 30, Georgia on Jun. 6, Michigan on Jun. 13 and Tennessee on Jun. 20.

Ad

Hiter has always been high on Michigan and said the school is very much on his radar after the hire of Tony Alford.

"Me and Coach Alford, we already had a bond at Ohio State, and when he went to Michigan, I mean, Michigan has always been a powerhouse school. It would be great to go there," Hiter told On3 in January.

Ad

Just days after making that statement in January, a large group from Michigan’s coaching staff visited Hiter. The group included Alford, head coach Sherrone Moore, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, general manager Sean Magee and offensive line coach Grant Newsome.

Expand Tweet

Savion Hiter has also shared that he looks up to former Michigan star Blake Corum, who holds several school records, including the most career rushing touchdowns (58) and most total touchdowns in a season (28).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More