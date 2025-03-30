“They checked several boxes for me": Nation's No. 2 CB impressed with Sherrone Moore's Michigan after a 3-day trip

Five-star cornerback Havon Finney is one of the most coveted prospects in the nation. The Sierra Canyon High School (California) standout became a recent target for Sherrone Moore's Michigan after reclassifying from the 2027 to the 2026 class.

Finney concluded his three-day visit on Tuesday and left with a strong impression.

“They checked several boxes for me, but the main box was being able to contribute early,” Finney told On3.

Finney received his Wolverines scholarship in February and told On3 that the offer "meant a lot."

“That’s pretty big," Finney said. "It’s one of the schools I’ve always liked growing up. Charles Woodson used to be one of my favorite players.”

Finney hasn't finalized a list of top schools, but he plans to take multiple official visits before making his decision, and he confirmed that Michigan will "definitely" be one of them.

The Wolverines already have a cornerback commit in the 2026 class: four-star prospect Brody Jennings.

Havon Finney praises Michigan program

Havon Finney is a five-star recruit, as per Rivals, which lists him as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in California. An elite prospect like him will be a big addition to Michigan's 2026 class, and he also holds the Wolverines in high regard.

“It’s a big school. Obviously, you would play against great competition," Finney told On3. "They’re going to develop you very well. I really just want to see the environment and how the DBs get coached. And I would say where they see me on the field, what they see me doing for the program.”

Several programs are pursuing Finney, but USC and LSU have stood out lately. The Trojans general manager Chad Bowden and the Tigers cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond remain two major factors working behind his interest in these two schools.

Finney also received offers from Ohio State on Feb. 25 and Notre Dame on March 2. Michigan will see a pretty tough battle in this race, but the next task now is to ensure an official visit from the cornerback.

