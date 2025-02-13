“They are definitely one of the top schools on my list": Four-star WR gives Sherrone Moore's Michigan an edge

Four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson is a highly rated offensive prospect. The Oscar Smith High School (Virginia) wide receiver received attention from Sherrone Moore's Michigan and enjoyed a trip to the school earlier this month.

“They are definitely one of the top schools on my list," Johnson told On3 following the visit. "I love Michigan."

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound standout first visited Ann Arbor on Sept. 3 for Michigan’s matchup against Texas. Despite the Wolverines falling 31-12, his perception of the program remained strong. During his latest trip, Johnson also connected with the Wolverines' highest-ranked commit and five-star quarterback, Bryce Underwood, the nation's No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class.

Even Johnson's mother, Tiffany Johnson, also gave UM an edge in his recruitment following the latest trip.

“I can totally see him there," Tiffany told On3. "I think he would fit in phenomenally."

According to On3, Penn State has the early lead with a 23.9% chance of landing Johnson's commitment, followed by West Virginia (16.8%) and South Carolina (14.4%). Michigan is tied with Virginia and Miami for fourth place with a 6.2% chance of securing him. However, he doesn't have a clear leader as of now.

What will Travis Johnson potentially bring to Michigan?

Travis Johnson led Oscar Smith to a Virginia state championship as a junior in the 2024 season. He is the No. 25 wide receiver in the 2025 class and the No. 147 overall prospect nationally, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

In an interview, On3's EJ Holland revealed how Johnson will fit in Michigan's offense, saying:

"Johnson definitely offers size at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. He can go up and get it, but he also bends well getting in and out of breaks and showed some explosiveness when I saw him. Michigan hosted him for his first visit in September and made a strong impression."

Wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy is recruiting Travis Johnson at Michigan. If he chooses UM's 2026 class in the end, he will join three-star prospect Jaylen Pile in the receiver room. The Wolverines also have four-star cornerback Brody Jennings committed to the class.

