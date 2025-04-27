"They definitely set a bar": Four-star EDGE recaps first-ever visit to Dan Lanning's Oregon

Oregon is yet to secure a commitment from any player in the 2027 class. One of the major targets for Dan Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff for this cycle is four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets, who took his first visit to Eugene last weekend.

"It was really above and beyond what I expected," Streets told On3. "They definitely set a bar for me."

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Streets attends Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. He is the No. 23 edge rusher in the 2027 class and the No. 6 recruit in North Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

While describing himself as a player, Streets revealed some of his strengths, saying (via Tar Heel Illustrated):

"Versatile pass rusher with fast hands and great motor. Also dominant in the run game."

As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Streets recorded 26 sacks, 35.5 tackles for loss, 31 quarterback hurries, 123 total tackles, two forced fumbles and four blocked punts. He holds offers from several programs, including NC State, Virginia Tech, Florida State, North Carolina, Oregon, Auburn and Tennessee.

Brandon Arrington shares update about his Oregon trip

One of Oregon's major targets in the 2026 class, five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, was in Eugene on Friday. He is the No. 1 cornerback and the No. 8 recruit in the nation, according to Rivals.

During this week's trip, Arrington was seen with former Ducks CB Christian Gonzalez. He played one season with Dan Lanning's program before being selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Arrington's latest journey only increased his recruitment momentum with the Ducks, as he has shown significant interest in the school in the last few months.

"Coach Lanning, great guy, one of the coolest coaches you could ever meet," Arrington told On3 in March. "Coach Tosh (Lupoi), like one of the best defensive coordinators in college football."

At the moment, Texas A&M is considered the favorite to land Arrington, holding an 83% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3, while Oregon trails with a 3.4% chance.

