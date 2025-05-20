"They definitely shocked us": Sherrone Moore's Michigan receives high praise from four-star 2026 class LB after spring visit

Michigan has made a strong push in the recruitment of four-star linebacker Brayden Rouse after extending an offer on Jan. 3. The standout from Kell High School in Georgia named his top four schools in April, with Sherrone Moore's program earning a spot due to the impression it left during his spring visit.
"They definitely shocked us with what they had to offer," Rouse said on Sunday, via On3.
Rouse is considered a high-impact prospect for the next level. During his junior season in 2024, he recorded 105 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and five pass breakups.
Rouse is the No. 6 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 11 prospect in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also contributed to offense during his junior season by adding 25 catches for 378 yards and eight touchdowns.
Besides Michigan, Rouse has Texas, Alabama and Tennessee in his top four list. Since releasing that list, he has also received offers from Syracuse, Florida and Troy.
Brayden Rouse will officially visit Michigan on June 6.
“Football wise, the way they ran practice and their meetings," Rouse said in March, via On3. "But what surprised me the most was the way they treated my family. It was very impressive, and Avery Bean and the whole staff were great hosts, and it was one of those visits they made you feel at home.”
Rouse also has trips lined up for Alabama on May 30, Texas on June 13 and Tennessee on June 20. He previously locked in a visit with Georgia for June 13, but the Bulldogs didn’t make his top list and the trip isn’t likely to happen anymore.
Tennessee is the frontrunner in Rouse's recruitment with a 87.4% chance of securing his commitment, while Michigan holds a 3% chance, according to On3. However, the momentum could shift following his official visits.
The Wolverines don't have a linebacker commit in the 2026 class, making Rouse a big target. Sherrone Moore's program is also considered the frontrunner for four-star linebackers like Nick Abrams and Kenneth Goodwin III.