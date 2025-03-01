"They have a great history with putting out talent": Four-star LB high on Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star linebacker Taven Epps is considered one of the top linebackers in the 2027 class. The standout from Tustin High School (California) received an offer from Alabama on Feb. 19 and discussed it on Wednesday:

"It means a lot,” Epps said, via Touchdown Alabama. “This is a big-time program, and they have a great history with putting out talent. Have to take a trip to Bama."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect added an offer from Sacramento State on Feb. 20 and also holds scholarship offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, Oregon, Arizona, Texas, Washington and Texas A&M.

As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Epps recorded 38 tackles (nine tackles for loss) and seven sacks. Despite being just a sophomore, he is already a consensus four-star prospect, ranking No. 4 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 7 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

What could Taven Epps bring to Alabama?

Taven Epps is a versatile off-the-ball linebacker with the ability to cover the field from sideline to sideline and has potential as an edge rusher at the college level. He defies the traditional linebacker mold and is an effective blitzer, both through the middle and off the edge.

"When we first saw Epps as a freshman, he was playing safety," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said. "He has now moved in to the box and is playing inside linebacker and after watching him the last two weeks, an eventual move to edge looks likely."

Epps possesses impressive quickness and instincts, allowing him to get downhill fast and disrupt plays in the backfield.

"He's now pushing 6-4, 220 pounds and we don't think he's done growing yet," Biggins continued. "For his size, he moves well and was able to run down running back and receivers from behind. He's a natural athlete and his upside is very high."

Epps' commitment would give another major boost to Alabama's 2027 class, which already has two committed players: edge rusher JaBarrius Garror and athlete Alexander Ward. The Crimson Tide coaching staff also extended scholarships to multiple prospects in the cycle in the last few weeks.

