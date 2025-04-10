"They are known for producing great linebackers and putting them in the NFL": Four-star LB excited after receiving offer from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield is one of the latest targets of Kalen DeBoer and Alabama coaching staff, receiving an offer from the school on Friday. The scholarship adds to the growing list of accomplishments for the standout from Lincolnton High School in North Carolina.

"Receiving an offer from Alabama is a big deal to me considering that they are known for producing great linebackers and putting them in the NFL,” Mayfield told Touchdown Alabama. “I love what the program is all about which is winning and development. That’s great to hear for me.”

The 6-foot-1 and 215 pound prospect believes his ability to "violently attack the ball" is one of his biggest strengths. As a sophomore in the 2024 season, he posted 103 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries (two returned for touchdowns) and five total touchdowns.

Alabama’s linebacker legacy, proved by stars like Reuben Foster, Will Anderson Jr. and Rashaan Evans, continues to make it an appealing destination for elite talent like Mayfield.

“Everything is set up for the linebacker to make the big plays," Mayfield told 247Sports. "You see it.”

Despite being just a sophomore, Mayfield has already earned a four-star rating and is ranked as the No. 10 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 4 overall prospect in North Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Jalaythan Mayfield raves about Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer faced a challenging debut season as Alabama's head coach in 2024, finishing with a 9-4 record. Still, he has demonstrated enough potential to suggest a strong comeback in 2025, which is why top prospects like Jalaythan Mayfield continue to hold him in high regard.

"What I like most about Coach DeBoer is his effort to be great at everything he does," Mayfield told Rivals.

Despite less than a week of offering, the Crimson Tide are already considered a major contender for Mayfield. On3 ranks the Crimson Tide No. 4 in the race for Mayfield with an 11.3% chance, trailing South Carolina (34.6%), North Carolina (30.2%) and NC State (13.6%).

As of now, DeBoer has two committed players in the 2027 class, but lacks a linebacker commit. However, they are trending for four-star in-state LB Ba'Roc Willis from Moody High School. He is the No. 11 LB in the 2027 class and the No. 3 recruit in the state, according to On3.

