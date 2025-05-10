"They look like RJ and Travis Hunter": Fans excited over Class of 2026 prospects Brandon McCoy Jr. & Jordan Smith Jr. potentially teaming up at Duke 

The No. 2 and No. 4 prospects in the Class of 2026, Brandon McCoy Jr. and Jordan Smith Jr., respectively (according to On3's Industry Rankings), have taken their official visits to the Duke Blue Devils. The duo played together in the Team USA camp in April.

Additionally, Smith talked about playing together with McCoy:

I would love to play with Brandon," Smith Jr. said, "we really play well together, we're compatible."

On Saturday, the basketball page Greenlight Media posted some highlights of the duo on their Instagram page:

The hoops fans joined the comments section, comparing the duo to Duke players and asking them to choose the Blue Devils:

Fans excited over Class of 2026 prospects Brandon McCoy Jr. & Jordan Smith Jr. potentially teaming up at Duke

This fan talked about McCoy and Smith looking like RJ Barrett and Travis Hunter, "They look like rj and travis hunter lmao."

"They both know where to go. Brotherhood. Simple. 💙🖤," commented a fan.

Another fan wanted them to choose Duke, "Join the Brotherhood!!! You won’t regret it!!💙."

"Y’all both definitely will look good in that Duke uniform is just not a basketball school. It’s a brand that brotherhood." a fan added.

More fans joined the comments section to give their opinions:

"man what are duke gonna do, they alr got the five stars in boozer twins and nikolas khamenia is a bucket too. if luck is on their side, they def gonna win a natty with these 4 man. the team under scheyer will do wonders fo sho," a fan commented.

This fan wanted to see them at North Carolina, "Them boys need to team up at Unc 😈"

"Can’t wait for them to flame out in the Round of 32 at Duke," another fan added.

This fan had a different opinion, "The days of high school or one and dones winning championships are over. It’s all about the portal and the team you can assemble."

Duke Blue Devils lead the race to sign Brandon McCoy Jr. and Jordan Smith Jr.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Blue Devils lead the race to sign the combo and the shooting guard. They have a 65.1% chance of signing Brandon McCoy Jr. and a 54.6% probability of landing Jordan Smith Jr.

While they do not have any competition for McCoy Jr., Duke faces competition from Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals, who have a 12.8% and an 11.0% prediction of landing the shooting guard.

Brandon McCoy Jr. and Jordan Smith Jr. have another year to decide on their collegiate career.

