"They made me feel like a priority": 4 star RB prospect Jordon Davison opens up about recruiting visit with Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

As a four-star running back from Walnut Creek, California, Jordon Davison has gained huge attention from top college football programs nationwide. His latest stop was an official visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide, which let him experience the program's potential under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Davison attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. He has over 50 offers on the table and Alabama is a notable name on the list. The Crimson Tide hosted him for an unofficial visit in March before this more in-depth official visit on May 31.

The running back shared the deeper insight he gained during this trip while speaking to On3:

“It was a great time. The difference was we really got to dive into everything and see things you don’t see on unofficial visits. Other than that, what really stood out to me was getting around the players more and seeing how I fit around guys like them and seeing how close-knit the team is.”

Jordon Davison enjoyed one-on-one time with DeBoer, which strengthened his interest in Alabama. However, his interactions with Alabama’s running back coach, Robert Gillespie, was the true highlight of the visit. Gillespie has been recruiting Davison for over a year and has established a strong bond with him over time.

“My time with Coach G was good. He said I have program-changing talent and that I would have a shot at contributing to the team early. His message to me was that I’m a guy and they want me to be a part of their program. They made me feel like a priority.”

Davison is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 199 overall talent in the country, the No. 13 running back in the nation and the No. 16 prospect in California.

Jordon Davison has narrowed his decision down to four programs

Jordon Davison has announced his top four college programs: Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon. He has scheduled official visits to three of these schools in June. He will visit Michigan on June 7, Oregon on June 14, and Ohio State on June 21.

Although a summer decision is possible, Davison has not committed to a specific date for his announcement. However, he knows what he wants from his upcoming team.

“I am looking for the best opportunity. Relationships are essential, how running backs are used in the offense and where I have a chance to win will be things I look for in the future," Davison told On3.

Ohio State stands out in his recruitment journey, as they are considered the favorites according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Jordon Davison made an unofficial visit to Ohio State on March 27. If he commits to Ohio State, he will join a recruiting class already rich with talent.

The Buckeyes’ 2025 class features several five-star recruits, including cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord and quarterback Tavien St. Clair.