"They make sure I feel like I’m a priority": Nation's No. 1 safety high on Mike Elko's Texas A&M after recent visit

Five-star safety Bralan Womack is a top priority for Texas A&M in the 2026 recruiting class. The standout from Hartfield Academy (Mississippi) scheduled visits to Mike Elko's program, as well as Ohio State and Auburn, before beginning his official visits.

Last Friday, Womack visited College Station and was spotted sporting cowboy boots over the weekend.

"They showed me love like always," Womack told On3 on Monday. “They make sure I feel like I’m a priority.”

Throughout high school, Womack has established himself as a phenomenal athlete across all three phases of the game. He is fresh off an outstanding junior season, earning Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year honors. He recorded 39 tackles and eight interceptions on defense while excelling on offense with 54 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Womack also impressed at the Navy All-American Bowl by consistently being in the right place at the right time during practices. Besides football, he competes in track and field.

"I can move so great when I’m 200 pounds and that I run around a 4.4 or 4.5 (40-yard dash),” Womack told Eleven Warriors of what makes him a standout player.

Womack is the No. 1 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in Mississippi, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Texas A&M makes Bralan Womack's top 4

Bralan Womack has narrowed his choices to four schools, with Texas A&M making the cut alongside Auburn, Florida and Ohio State. After visiting the Aggies this week, he is set to visit Ohio State on Saturday and Auburn on April 12.

Womack's official visits are scheduled as follows: Florida on May 30, Texas A&M on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Ohio State on June 20.

Womack told Athlon Sports that Ohio State and the Aggies hold a slight advantage over Florida and Auburn in his recruitment. The Aggies' defensive backs coach, Ishmael Aristide, is in charge of recruiting him.

The competition for Womack is still ongoing, but Mike Elko’s program is in a strong position to secure his commitment for the 2026 class, which lacks a safety recruit.

