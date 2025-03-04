"They can't mess with CA football": Football fans react as Quinn Ewers makes bold statement about Texas high school football

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers described Texas high school football as the best in the country during a news conference at the NFL combine over the weekend. His claim has been met with diverse reactions by fans, especially on social media.

Ad

Ad

Trending

An Instagram user, Teammember28, disagreed with Ewers’ position, arguing that California high school football is better:

“It’s funny because it was already proven they can’t mess with CA football AT ALL but they turn a blind eye to that… oh and TX teams hardly ever travel out of state which is funny.”

Another user, Lyndon_9, echoed the view, saying that California high school football is no match for Texas high school football:

Ad

“Sure until a Cali team comes to town then Texas finds out real quick there’s levels.”

An argument in favor of Texas’ football culture came from Siamese_Cipote, but that this doesn’t translate to having the best quality of football:

“Definitely got the best football culture, but def not the best football.”

Another fan on the platform, Cobiscorner, provided some nuance to the issue:

Ad

“People act like all these public schools don’t have loopholes lol….you think those players are all just homegrown talent,” who didn’t change regions or address to play at top public schools?”

However, some fans agreed with Quinn Ewers’ view, insisting that Texas has the best high school football in the country.

For instance, Mp_jno, wrote:

“I’m from Georgia and I agree. Texas, Georgia, Florida… no specific order.”

Ad

Meanwhile, a netizen, Jessebrowning56, expressed the dream to coach high school football in Texas:

“My dream to coach high school football in Texas someday.”

Reactions to Quinn Ewers' claim about Texas high school football

Quinn Ewers’ high school career revisited

Quinn Ewers attended Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas, where he played football and baseball. He was coached in football by Riley Dodge.

Ad

Ewers had an impressive sophomore season, completing 291 of 402 passes for 3,998 yards and 45 touchdowns. That season, he led the Dragons to the Texas 6A Division I quarterfinals, where they lost to Duncanville.

He missed six games in his junior season due to injury, managing to end the season with 2,442 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. The Dragons reached the state championship game, where they were beaten by Westlake, led by Cade Klubnik.

Quinn Ewers was a five-star prospect out of high school, ranked as the top prospect of the 2022 class. He enrolled at Ohio State after flipping his commitment from the Texas Longhorns. However, he transfered back to Texas after a single uninspiring season with the Buckeyes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.