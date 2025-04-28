"They have so much success": Five-star TE blown away by Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame after a recent trip

Marcus Freeman is prioritizing Notre Dame's offense as he looks to elevate it to the next level. One of the top prospects the Irish are targeting in the 2026 class is five-star tight end Matt Ludwig.
Ludwig visited South Bend last week, where he spent quality time with the Notre Dame coaching staff, including Freeman, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock, assistant coach Harris Bivin and director of recruiting Carter Auman.
"Had a great time in South Bend, thank you @NDFootball @MikeDenbrock @HarrisBivin @Marcus_Freeman1 @CarterAuman," Ludwig tweeted on Friday.
The Fighting Irish have a strong tradition of producing elite tight ends, and Denbrock has been rising in the 2026 recruiting board in the last few months. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect is aware of the opportunities the program offers.
"The culture that has been built there is why they have so much success," Ludwig said on Saturday, via On3.
Ludwig, who attends Billings West High School in Billings, Montana, plays both offense and defense but mainly excels at tight end. He is the No. 1 recruit in Montana and the No. 10 tight end in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
As a junior in the 2024 season, Ludwig recorded 53 catches for 822 yards and four touchdowns across 11 games.
Notre Dame missed Matt Ludwig's top 4
In January, Matt Ludwig narrowed his choices down to four schools: Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas Tech. 247Sports predicted he would commit to Michigan with a Crystal Ball projection, while On3 gives the Wolverines an 88.5% chance of landing him.
Notre Dame wasn’t included in Ludwig’s final four, as it extended its offer late on March 14. However, given the Irish's extensive focus on offense and lack of a tight end commit in the 2026 class, they are expected to heavily pursue Ludwig, which could force him to reconsider his early choice.
Notre Dame's 2026 class is fresh off receiving the commitment of four-star safety Ayden Pouncey on Sunday. This cycle ranks No. 4 in the nation with 12 committed players. Seven of those are offensive players, led by four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs.
The Irish may aim to add two tight ends in the 2026 cycle. Besides Ludwig, they are also in contention for four-star tight ends JC Anderson and Evan Jacobson.