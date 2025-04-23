"They never fail to amaze me": Four-star safety recaps weekend family trip to Dan Lanning's Oregon

Four-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has been an early target for Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff in the 2027 class. The Cathedral Catholic High School (California) standout was in Eugene over the weekend and left impressed.
"They never fail to amaze me," Fa'alave-Johnson said on Monday, via On3.
Fa'alave-Johnson is the No. 2 safety in the 2027 class and the No. 16 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He visited Eugene around a dozen times, and each visit has featured a strong recruiting push from the Ducks.
"I came out with my whole family this time because they wanted to see why I keep coming out," Fa'alave-Johnson said on Monday, via SI. "They were not disappointed one bit. It's always a great time in Eugene and they always make me feel like a priority."
In March, Fa’alave-Johnson stood out at the Polynesian Bowl combine and earned a spot in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl all-star game. He has also accepted an invitation to compete in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, scheduled for Jan. 10, 2026.
Honor Fa'alave-Johnson reveals Oregon's standing in his recruitment
Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is a standout defensive back, known for his ability to break on the ball and deliver hard-hitting tackles. On offense, he can find running lanes and slice through defenses.
The Ducks have yet to decide whether they will use Fa'alave-Johnson on offense or defense, but he has previously called Oregon his "dream school."
"The love is there," Fa'alave-Johnson said on Monday, via SI. "I'm still praying about everything, but it’s definitely a program I would love to be a part of. The Ducks program knows where they stand and the Duck fans should feel great where they stand."
Even though he has an offer from local powerhouse USC, On3 gives the Ducks a 97.6% chance of landing Fa'alave-Johnson. They don’t have any players committed for the 2027 class.
However, Oregon remains in a strong position, especially in the recruitment of four-star quarterback Sione Kaho, the No. 17 QB in the 2027 class. It is also pursuing key offensive prospects, including running back Jaxsen Stokes, wide receiver Damani Warren, offensive tackle Kennedy Brown and interior lineman Gecova Doyal.