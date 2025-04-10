“They are number one right now": Elite 2026 class safety ranks Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame in his recruitment

Three-star safety Nick Reddish is a major target for Notre Dame's 2026 class and was hosted by the program on Friday. From Marcus Freeman to defensive coordinator Al Golden, general manager Mike Martin, defensive backs coach Mike Mickens, director of recruiting Carter Auman and defensive backs assistant Jevaughn Codlin, the Irish coaching staff made sure to give him VIP treatment.

Ad

“I had a really great trip," Reddish told On3 following the trip. "They had a private dinner set up for me, so I knew it was going to be a special visit.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The standout from Independence High School (North Carolina) is the No. 26 recruit in the state and the No. 57 safety in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has already narrowed down his top five schools, which include Freeman's program, alongside Indiana, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. However, ND currently leads the pack.

“They are number one right now,” Reddish told the Irish Sports Daily. “I don't have any questions. I don't have anything. My thing with Notre Dame is just want to go down and have fun with the coaches and the staff again.”

Ad

The Irish have been more active in North Carolina recently and already hold a 2026 commitment from edge rusher Ebenezer Ewetade. With an 89.0% prediction to land him from On3, Reddish could be the next Tar Heel state prospect to join the Irish.

Nick Reddish schedules official visit to Notre Dame

Nich Reddish is set to announce his commitment on July 11. Ahead of his final decision, the Irish will get an official visit on June 13.

Ad

"I feel like Notre Dame went to the national championship because it doesn't start on the field,” Reddish told the Irish Sports Daily. “I feel like it starts off the field. I feel like it starts with putting the work in with competing with your classmates before you're even competing with your actual teammates on the football field. I feel like down there it's just a platform to get you better every day no matter what.”

Ad

Reddish is also set to visit Indiana on May 2, Wisconsin on May 30, Virginia Tech on June 6 and North Carolina on June 20.

If Reddish commits to ND, he will become their first safety commit in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 8 in the nation with eight committed players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.