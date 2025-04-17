"They probably counted me out": Oregon Ducks target Brandon Arrington Jr. shares his take after breaking Noah Lyles' sprint record

Mount Miguel (La Mesa, CA) cornerback and top Oregon target Brandon Arrington Jr. is as impressive on the track as he is on the gridiron. The latest in the multi-sport athlete’s track exploits was breaking Noah Lyles’ 200m record at the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday.

The five-star prospect shared images from the event on Instagram on Wednesday, adding an inspirational caption.

“They probably counted me out, It’s all good tho 💯,” Arrington wrote.

The Arcadia Invitational is one of the nation's most prestigious high school athletic events. It has witnessed more than 200 future Olympians’ participation and is home to more than 30 national records. Held at Arcadia High School in California, this year's edition was held last weekend.

Arrington competed in the boys’ 200m final on the second day. He ran on lane five, where nine years ago, Lyles also ran to set his record of 20.48 seconds. At the sound of the gun, Arrington charged forward, racing to the finish line at a remarkable speed. He finished the race in 20.35 seconds, shattering the record.

The Arcadia Invitational is not the only athletic event Arrington joined this football offseason. On March 29, he graced the Mt. Carmel Sundevil Invitational, where he became the first San Diego sprinter to go faster than 10.30 wind-legal. He did this by achieving a 10.24-second mark in the 100m race, the fastest time in the San Diego Section history.

At the same event, he broke his section record in the 200m race, setting a new one at 20.37. He spoke to the San Diego Union-Tribune following the incredible performance.

“This was a good time to set the record," Arrington said. "I really didn’t come in with any goals, but I started working two weeks after football and knew I was ready.”

The latest on Brandon Arrington Jr.’s college recruitment

Branding Arrington's college recruitment is in top gear after he released his top six schools in March. The schools are Alabama, Penn State, Oregon, USC, Georgia and Texas A&M. The five-star cornerback has official visits locked down to Penn State (May 2), Texas A&M (June 6), Oregon (June 13) and USC (June 17).

However, he’s also set to be at Eugene for Oregon’s spring game on April 25 before leaving the next day

He's also expected to announce visit dates to Alabama and Georgia.

