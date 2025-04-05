"They put guys at my position in the league": Florida legacy & four-star safety high on Brian Kelly's LSU after attending spring camp

On Mar. 18, LSU welcomed several recruits to campus, including 2026 four-star safety Ayden Pouncey. After experiencing the Tigers' Spring Camp, the Winter Park High School (Florida) standout is seriously considering Brian Kelly's program as his recruitment intensifies.
"They put guys at my position in the league, they develop players, and they play great competition," Pouncey told On3.
Despite being ranked as the No. 11 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 19 overall player in Florida by the On3 Industry Rankings, Pouncey is also being evaluated as a potential cornerback. LSU’s track record at both positions speaks volumes, with former Tigers like Jamal Adams, Grant Delpit and Tyrann Mathieu making waves in the NFL, along with corners like Derek Stingley Jr., Jarrick Bernard and Jay Ward.
It’s clear why top-tier talent like Pouncey keeps the Tigers high on his radar. The school holds nine commitments in the 2026 class, including four-star safety Aidan Hall. Their recruiting momentum reached new heights after securing five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys, propelling them to the No. 1 spot nationally for this cycle (per On3).
LSU makes Ayden Pouncey's top 10
Ayden Pouncey has received over 40 scholarship offers, with 10 schools now standing out as his top choice. LSU cut Miami, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, UCF, Florida State, Notre Dame and Syracuse.
Pouncey is fresh off visits to LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan, calling those trips the most significant in his recruitment so far (per On3). Both Miami and Georgia have made strong pushes to lead the race, but Pouncey's strong family connection to Florida (his older brothers Ethan and Jordan Pouncey both played for the Gators) could be a major factor.
Pouncey admitted that turning down Florida would be difficult, but he also said that his final decision will heavily rely on how things go during his official visits.
“A chance to play early, how good the relationships with coaches are and how I feel on the visits will be big in my decision,” Pouncey said to On3. “Those official visits will tell me a lot. I want to have that feeling and feel at home.”
Ayden Pouncey is expected to announce his commitment this summer.