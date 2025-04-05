"They put guys at my position in the league": Florida legacy & four-star safety high on Brian Kelly's LSU after attending spring camp

On Mar. 18, LSU welcomed several recruits to campus, including 2026 four-star safety Ayden Pouncey. After experiencing the Tigers' Spring Camp, the Winter Park High School (Florida) standout is seriously considering Brian Kelly's program as his recruitment intensifies.

Ad

"They put guys at my position in the league, they develop players, and they play great competition," Pouncey told On3.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Despite being ranked as the No. 11 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 19 overall player in Florida by the On3 Industry Rankings, Pouncey is also being evaluated as a potential cornerback. LSU’s track record at both positions speaks volumes, with former Tigers like Jamal Adams, Grant Delpit and Tyrann Mathieu making waves in the NFL, along with corners like Derek Stingley Jr., Jarrick Bernard and Jay Ward.

It’s clear why top-tier talent like Pouncey keeps the Tigers high on his radar. The school holds nine commitments in the 2026 class, including four-star safety Aidan Hall. Their recruiting momentum reached new heights after securing five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys, propelling them to the No. 1 spot nationally for this cycle (per On3).

Ad

LSU makes Ayden Pouncey's top 10

Ayden Pouncey has received over 40 scholarship offers, with 10 schools now standing out as his top choice. LSU cut Miami, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, UCF, Florida State, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

Pouncey is fresh off visits to LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan, calling those trips the most significant in his recruitment so far (per On3). Both Miami and Georgia have made strong pushes to lead the race, but Pouncey's strong family connection to Florida (his older brothers Ethan and Jordan Pouncey both played for the Gators) could be a major factor.

Ad

Pouncey admitted that turning down Florida would be difficult, but he also said that his final decision will heavily rely on how things go during his official visits.

“A chance to play early, how good the relationships with coaches are and how I feel on the visits will be big in my decision,” Pouncey said to On3. “Those official visits will tell me a lot. I want to have that feeling and feel at home.”

Ayden Pouncey is expected to announce his commitment this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More