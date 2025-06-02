"They're all about building you up on & off the field": Nation's No. 1 CB high on Sherrone Moore's Michigan after official visit

Michigan has been gradually gaining momentum in the recruitment of four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin. The Wolverines extended an offer to him over a year ago, hosted him for a visit in April and brought him back to Ann Arbor this past weekend for an official visit.

During his time on campus, Benjamin received a warm reception, highlighted by Michigan-themed gifts like school apparel, a block "M" cookie cake and a personalized chocolate smash box, all of which he shared on his Instagram story.

In an interview with On3, the 5-foot-11.5, 165-pound prospect expressed enthusiasm about the visit, saying:

"Michigan stood out with how serious they are about player development. They're all about building you up on & off the field, & you can tell they've got a plan to help you succeed long term."

According to 247Sports, Benjamin is highly considering Miami, Texas, Ohio State and Oregon, all rated as “warm” interests. On3 projects Oregon as the front-runner with a 94.8% chance of landing his commitment, while Michigan trails significantly at 1.4%.

However, Benjamin told 247Sports he is in no rush to make a decision and is taking his time to ensure he chooses the right school. Sherrone Moore's coaching staff will likely continue efforts to strengthen its position in his recruitment.

Davon Benjamin praises Michigan's success in player development

On3 ranks Davon Benjamin as the No. 20 prospect in the nation and the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class. According to 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins, Benjamin is a versatile talent who also contributes as a receiver and return specialist, with the potential to play cornerback, safety or nickel.

Michigan’s strong track record in player development continues to appeal to top-tier athletes like Benjamin.

"There is no way for you not to be successful there," Benjamin told On3 in April. "With all that they have, from facilities to the people around the players and how they care about their kids, it sets you up for success.”

If Davon Benjamin commits to Michigan's 2026 class, he will join four-star prospect Brody Jennings in the cornerback room. The Wolverines have seven committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 18 in the nation.

