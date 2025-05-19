"They’re definitely going to be in my Top 4": Elite 2026 class OT high on Hugh Freeze's Auburn following official visit

Auburn began showing interest in three-star offensive tackle Dominic Harris about five months ago and, since then, Hugh Freeze's coaching staff have been in regular contact with him. The Ed W Clark (Nevada) standout officially visited Plains this weekend and is already high on the Tigers.

“They were already one of my top schools," Harris told On3. "They’re definitely going to be in my Top 4 when I drop that.”

Back in January, the 6-foot-7 lineman participated in the Navy All-American Bowl combine in San Antonio, where he impressed scouts. He ranks as the No. 50 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 4 overall recruit in Nevada, per the On3 Industry Rankings.

Harris earned his first college offer from Washington last season and has since added multiple offers from Southeastern Conference schools, including Auburn.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the SEC and now I have the chance to,” Harris told Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I just got to keep grinding and improving.”

On3 lists Auburn with a 12.4% chance of landing Harris, but that can significantly change after his official visits. He is scheduled to visit Washington (May 30-June 1), Arizona (June 6-8), Utah (June 13-15) and Nebraska (June 20-22).

Dominic Harris praises Auburn OL coach Jake Thornton

Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton is actively recruiting Dominic Harris. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal in April, Harris shared that he has built a strong connection with Thornton, saying they speak "almost every single day."

Beyond the recruiting effort, Harris holds Thornton in high regard as a coach.

"He's like a great coach," Harris told Rivals. "He develops players very good. He sends players to the league. That's all I'm looking for. He's the coach I've been looking for."

"When I'm looking up a place for coaching, where I want to be for the next three to four years, that's what I look for. I look for a coach that sends players to the league, develops them."

Auburn has seven committed players in the 2026 class but lacks an offensive tackle commit, making Harris a priority target. The Tigers are also highly in the mix for elite offensive tackles like Wilson Zierer from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia and Dalton Toothman from Vancleave, Mississippi.

