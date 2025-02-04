"They're some of the most genuine people I've met so far": Four-star OT high on Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

After missing out on the national title in the 2024 season, Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame coaching staff have shifted their focus to recruitment. One of the latest targets of the Fighting Irish for the 2026 class is four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo from Lake Ridge High School in Texas.

“Out of all of the schools that are recruiting me, they're some of the most genuine people I've met so far," Ojo told The Irish Sports Daily.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 6-foot-7, 274-pound prospect has been a hot name in the recruitment world and has received 48 offers so far. He is the No. 47 prospect in the nation, the No. 8 recruit in Texas and the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Felix Ojo can be the next big addition to Notre Dame's 2026 class, which is headlined by four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs. This cycle ranks No. 8 in the nation with seven committed players.

Felix Ojo opens up about the Notre Dame offer

On Jan. 27, On3’s Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction for Texas to land Felix Ojo and On3's prediction machine also gives the school an 89.9% chance of securing his commitment. It came following his visit to Steve Sarkisian's program for the Longhorns junior day event on Jan. 25. He also bonded with Texas 2026 class commit and four-star quarterback Dia Bell on the trip.

Ojo hasn’t released a list of his top schools, but he told Rivals that he is high on schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and SMU.

However, Notre Dame offered Ojo on Jan. 27, marking his 45th offer. The Fighting Irish's offensive line coach Joe Rudolph delivered the news during a stop at his high school and marked a big momentum in his recruitment.

“We had a good conversation and then after the conversation, he gave me the offer,” Ojo told Irish Sports Daily. “It was a great feeling."

With the Notre Dame offer, Ojo's recruitment might become even more complex. As he doesn’t have a definite timeline set for commitment, all the schools in the mix would get the chance to pursue him even more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback