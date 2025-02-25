“They're not going to be done making a big playoff push": Four-star WR remains high on Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson is a top priority for Notre Dame in the 2026 recruiting class. The standout from Red Oak High School (Texas) has scheduled an official visit to Marcus Freeman's program on June 20.

“This trip, I’ll focus on the team and stuff like that,” Robinson told Irish Sports Daily when discussing his visit plans. “Getting around the players, getting to meet some people on campus, see the experience and stuff like that.”

Freeman's potential in the 2024 season with a 14-2 record keeps Notre Dame high on prospects like Robinson's priority list. He first visited South Bend on Jan. 25 for Junior Day and came away impressed.

“Definitely the people, they seem genuine,” Robinson said. “They're not going to be done making a big playoff push, so I feel like that's something good to look at.”

As a junior in 2024, Robinson hauled in 79 catches for 1,119 yards and 15 touchdowns while also excelling as a punt and kick returner. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 40 wide receiver in the 2026 class.

Despite being a smaller wide receiver at 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, Brayden Robinson has drawn interest from several top programs. Along with his Notre Dame visit, he has official visits scheduled for Miami on June 6 and Ohio State on June 13, and he is also considering trips to SMU or Arizona.

Brayden Robinson opens up about Notre Dame's strong push

Brayden Robinson wants to be committed by July 20, and Notre Dame is considered one of his top schools. Irish assistant general manager Carter Auman contacted him on June 15, the first day coaches could directly reach out to 2026 recruits, which proves the school's strong push for his service.

“I'm a priority for them and I'm definitely one of those guys they want to bring in for sure,” Robinson told Irish Sports Daily. “They've made that very clear. They're all great. I'm still building relationships with those guys for sure, but just getting able to hear from them more often, that's pretty good.”

If Robinson joins Notre Dame’s 2026 class, he will be part of a receiver group that includes three-star recruit Dylan Faison. The Irish have seven committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 10 in the nation.

