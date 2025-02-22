"They’re all gonna flip": CFB fans react to USC head coach Lincoln Riley's recruits for the 2026 Class till now

Despite a challenging season, Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have assembled one of the nation’s premier 2026 recruiting classes, currently ranked No. 2. With 10 commitments already secured, the Trojans' recruiting efforts extend beyond the West Coast, making waves in the Midwest and beyond.

On Friday, the Trojans also landed a major commitment from four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, who flipped from Oregon. His decision generated significant buzz on social media. One fan humorously remarked,

Another added,

Here is how others reacted:

A significant addition is five-star athlete Xavier Griffin from Gainesville, Georgia. Regarded as the highest-ranked commit in the class, Griffin expressed his excitement in July about USC’s defensive vision.

“I felt that I’m the biggest priority at USC,” Griffin told On3. “The defensive scheme that they are building is world-class.”

Four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, a Los Angeles native from Loyola High School, has been part of USC’s class since October 2023. Joining him are fellow L.A.-area recruits Ja’Myron Baker and Madden Riordan.

Another key pledge is Rancho Cucamonga (California) cornerback RJ Sermons, ranked No. 31 overall in the 2026 class. Committing on Dec. 13, he emphasized the program’s transparency and commitment to him.

“I feel like USC is the best place for me, my family and my future,” Sermons told On3. “I like the authenticity from everybody on the staff and everybody in the building."

With five players ranked in the top 150 and four inside the top 100, USC’s recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the strongest in the country.

USC flips four-star QB Jonas Williams from Oregon, strengthens 2026 Class

Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, once committed to Oregon, has officially flipped to USC. The Ducks, holding the No. 1 spot in On3’s 2026 recruiting rankings, suffered a setback as Williams opted for the Trojans.

His decision follows a recent visit to USC’s Junior Day in January, where he further strengthened ties with the coaching staff.

“My favorite things that excite me are the relationships I’ve built with Coach Riley, (Luke) Huard, and the (general manager) Chad Bowden,” Williams told On3 after his decision. “That was an important factor for me and knowing that this offense will fit my playing style is reassuring.”

With Williams’ commitment, USC secures a highly sought-after quarterback while weakening a future Big Ten competitor. The Trojans now rank No. 2 nationally, just behind Oregon. Williams acknowledged Riley’s influence, stating,

“Coach Riley, he is the driving factor in the my recruitment. Also what they did with the ’25 class and what they’re doing with the ’26 class is pretty intriguing."

Williams is now USC’s third-highest-rated pledge, trailing four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin and four-star cornerback RJ Sermons. Meanwhile, Oregon's top-ranked class features five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star prospects Kodi Greene, Tradarian Ball and Tony Cumberland.

