"They’re both gonna be mid.": CFB fans react to potential college rivalry between Michigan's Bryce Underwood and Ohio State's Tavien St. Clair

Bryce Underwood and Tavien St. Clair are the top two quarterbacks in the Class of 2025. Both have committed to rival programs, as Underwood pledged his allegiance to the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, and St. Clair committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes on June 26. The two QBs have chosen their in-state programs and are expected to form a great rivalry over the next four years.

Recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett shared a post on Twitter about the duo's potential tussles in the future:

"This rivalry is going to be generational."

Fans on social media are already excited to see how this rivalry will play out.

"Honestly though… two dudes going to their in state powerhouse school. Both have grown up immersed in this rivalry. It just doesn’t get better than this," one fan said.

"All eyes on the Big Ten," another fan wrote.

However, some fans are also skeptical about both the QBs' careers in college.

"Realistically they’re both gonna be mid," one fan said.

The 2025 class is filled with quarterback talent. Apart from Underwood and St. Clair, another top QB who will be in action next year is the latest Colorado commit, Julian Lewis, who could also become a part of this rivalry if he starts his career with the Buffaloes with a bang.

"Wait, we were all just told that Colorado got the #1 QB!" One fan wrote.

"Let’s see if that’s even how it plays out," another fan commented.

"Oh that’s so good I love that for them I really do," another fan wrote.

Bryce Underwood is the top-ranked quarterback in the country, whereas St. Clair is ranked No. 2, according to On3. Both these athletes received offers from some of the best schools in the country such as LSU, Tennessee, Florida and Penn State.

Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment to Michigan from LSU

Brian Kelly's LSU lost the commitment of the country's No.1 ranked player, Bryce Underwood to Michigan on Thursday. He chose the Tigers back in January over programs such as Michigan State, Ohio State and Alabama, among others.

One of the main reasons for Underwood's change of heart was the Wolverines' NIL deal, worth around $10.5 million (according to On3). He visited Michigan earlier this week and flipped his decision immediately after that.

